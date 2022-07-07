"It's so perfect": Clerks III trailer sends Twitter into a frenzy

The trailer for Kevin Smith's Clerks III is out. It is the third part of the Clerks series, which began in 1994, with the first film turning out to be a cult classic. The second film, which was released in 2006, also received high praise from critics and was a massive commercial success.

Since the trailer for the latest film was dropped, fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement.

The film is expected to be released on September 13, 2022.

While many fans speculated about the plot, others highlighted the meta aspects of the film. Read further ahead to see more reactions on Twitter.

Fans are "HYPED" for Clerks III after new trailer drop

Several fans have taken to Twitter to share their views on the trailer for Kevin Smith's Clerks III. Many expressed unbridled enthusiasm for the film, while others speculated about the film's storyline. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

The Casual Critic stands with Ukraine 🇺🇦 @JedElias twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The first trailer for ‘CLERKS III’ has been released.



The film releases on September 13 in theaters. The first trailer for ‘CLERKS III’ has been released.The film releases on September 13 in theaters. https://t.co/4ATthgb5vz I know Kevin Smith movies aren’t to everyone’s liking, but the original Clerks hit me at a time when I needed it the most & it looks like this one is going to be the exact same thing: a love letter to movies, movie fans & the unexpected journey of life. HYPED #Clerks3 I know Kevin Smith movies aren’t to everyone’s liking, but the original Clerks hit me at a time when I needed it the most & it looks like this one is going to be the exact same thing: a love letter to movies, movie fans & the unexpected journey of life. HYPED #Clerks3 twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

Alden Diaz 🎙 @ThatAldenDiaz twitter.com/clerksmovie/st… Clerks @ClerksMovie Today’s job duties include clocking in and watching this trailer for Clerks III. #Clerks3 Today’s job duties include clocking in and watching this trailer for Clerks III. #Clerks3 https://t.co/VcOGXEKhuj This is totally going to cause me to feel unexpected emotions. I can sense it. Always a joy to see this band back together. I dig the extremely meta angle (an angle that began with Reboot). #Clerks3 This is totally going to cause me to feel unexpected emotions. I can sense it. Always a joy to see this band back together. I dig the extremely meta angle (an angle that began with Reboot). #Clerks3 twitter.com/clerksmovie/st…

Alden Diaz 🎙 @ThatAldenDiaz I love the idea of Clerks being “I’m in my 20s, what do I do?” Clerks II being “I’m in my 30s. Did I waste it all?” And now #Clerks3 being “I’m in my 40s-50s, and I think I’ve figured it out.” Shoutout to @ThatKevinSmith for making me ponder mortality & the passage of time today. I love the idea of Clerks being “I’m in my 20s, what do I do?” Clerks II being “I’m in my 30s. Did I waste it all?” And now #Clerks3 being “I’m in my 40s-50s, and I think I’ve figured it out.” Shoutout to @ThatKevinSmith for making me ponder mortality & the passage of time today.

Homebase Serenity⚡️132 @HBSerenityYT twitter.com/clerksmovie/st… Clerks @ClerksMovie Today’s job duties include clocking in and watching this trailer for Clerks III. #Clerks3 Today’s job duties include clocking in and watching this trailer for Clerks III. #Clerks3 https://t.co/VcOGXEKhuj Okay, yup. I’m in. CLERKS III looks super fun & really meta if you know @ThatKevinSmith ’s story. He’s turned Randall into himself at multiple times in his real life … both recent times & when he made the original CLERKS. Cannot wait for this! #Clerks3 is going to be great! Okay, yup. I’m in. CLERKS III looks super fun & really meta if you know @ThatKevinSmith’s story. He’s turned Randall into himself at multiple times in his real life … both recent times & when he made the original CLERKS. Cannot wait for this! #Clerks3 is going to be great! 💚💜 twitter.com/clerksmovie/st…

Clerks III trailer: Everything we know about Kevin Smith's upcoming film

The official trailer for Clerks III was released via Kevin Smith's official YouTube channel with a witty description that says,

''Today’s job duties include clocking in and watching this trailer for Clerks III.''

The trailer showcases several hilarious moments that offer a glimpse of this absolute laugh riot. Fans of the earlier Clerks films will certainly love this one as it's quite similar in tone. Smith's unique style of humor is on full display in the trailer as the characters utter some of the most genuinely hilarious lines.

Not many details about the storyline are known at this point, but a brief description of the film on IMDb reads:

''Dante, Elias, and Jay and Silent Bob are enlisted by Randal after a heart attack to make a movie about the convenience store that started it all.''

More details about the Clerks films

The first Clerks film was released in 1994 to positive reviews from critics. It's the first film of Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse series.

Clerks focuses on a day in the lives of two New Jersey store clerks, Dante Hicks and Randal Graves, played by Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson. The official synopsis of the film on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''Dante (Brian O'Halloran) is called in to cover a shift at his New Jersey convenience store on his day off. His friend Randal (Jeff Anderson) helps him pass the time, neglecting his video-store customers next door to hang out in the Quick Stop. The uneventful day is disrupted by news that one of Dante's ex-girlfriends has died. After attending her memorial service, Dante muses over staying with current girlfriend Veronica (Marilyn Ghigliotti) or reuniting with ex Caitlin (Lisa Spoonhauer).''

The film was a massive commercial success as well, and spawned a sequel, titled Clerks II, which was released in 2006. O'Halloran and Anderson reprised their roles as Dante and Randal, respectively. The sequel had a different visual tone as it was shot in black-and-white.

Like the original film, Clerks II received widespread critical acclaim and was also commercially successful. More than a decade after the release of the sequel, the third installment in the series is now all set to release in September this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far