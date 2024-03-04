Jaclyn Jose net worth: Fortune explored as beloved Filipino star dies aged 60

The 60-year-old award-winning Filipino actress Jaclyn Jose, who acted in the 2016 film Ma' Rosa, died on Saturday, March 2. Her talent agency PPL Entertainment confirmed her passing on Instagram in a post that read:

“It saddens us to inform everyone of the untimely passing of Miss Jaclyn Jose (real name Mary Jane Guck). More details will be shared as soon as they are available.”

Jaclyn Jose made a name for herself in the entertainment industry and as per Idol Net Worth, her estimated net worth ranged between $100K to $1 million as of 2024.

At the age of 20, she secured her first role in the 1984 title Chicas. She also took on a pivotal role alongside Sharon Cuneta in the 1987 film Jack & Jill and played Ester Lagrimas in the soap opera Familia Zaragoza.

Jaclyn Jose's net worth reportedly ranged between $100K to $1 million

In 1984, Jose made her film debut with Chikas, which was her first feature film. She then gradually rose to prominence in the entertainment sector. She was widely acknowledged for her portrayals of antagonists in Filipino movies and soap operas.

She was popularly known for her role as Esther Lagrimas in Familia Zaragoza (1996). She starred in the title alongside Gloria Romero, Janice De Belen, and others for 69 episodes, as per IMDb. Apart from this, she was hailed for her roles in The Flor Contemplacion Story (1995), and Service (2008).

She also starred in Labs Ko Si Babe and the romance title Love Spell. She then became an integral part of the soap opera Prinsesa ng Banyera and became well-known as the lead star Maningning's (Kristine Hermosa) cruel mother.

Numerous honors were bestowed upon her for her work in the industry. She was presented with the Cannes Film Festival's Prix d'interprétation féminine, or the Best Actress award. After her performance in Brillante Mendoza's Ma' Rosa, she became the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win the award at the festival.

She also received recognition in 2017 from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and in 2023, the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors presented her with the Movie Icon Award.

Apart from movies, she also worked in several well-known TV series, including Nagsimula sa Puso, in which she played the antagonist Minda Fernandez. In 2010, she starred in Kung Tayo’y Magkakalayo and played a greedy mother named Astrud Quijano-Crisanto.

As per the GMA Network, the actress' daughter Andi Eigenmann issued a statement about her mom's demise on March 4. She stated that she suffered a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack on the morning of March 2.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the untimely passing of my nanay, Mary Jane Guck, better known as Jaclyn Jose, at the age of 60 (sic) on the morning of March 2nd, 2024 due to a myocardial infarction or a heart attack," she said.

Eigenmann further thanked those who had "extended prayers and condolences" to the family after the news of Jose's death surfaced online.