Jaclyn Jose parents nationality explored as beloved Filipino actress dies aged 59 

Famed actress Jaclyn Jose, who died on March 2, was born to a Filipino mother and a German-American father.

Jaclyn was recognized for playing antagonistic roles in Filipino soap operas and films. Her work was honored with various accolades, including a Prix d'interprétation féminine or Best Actress award at Cannes.

Jaclyn was born as Mary Jane Guck in Pampanga’s Angeles City in the Philippines. Her Filipino mother Rosalinda Santa Ana, was also an actress who appeared in zarzuelas — Spanish musical comedies.

Expand Tweet

The name of Jaclyn’s father was never revealed. It's known that he was a German-American serviceman stationed at Luzon Island’s Clark Air Base. The military facility was part of the U.S. Armed Forces and was operated by the Americans until 1991.

Jaclyn was the second child among five siblings. Jaclyn’s parents separated in 1968 when she was four. Since then, Rosalinda brought her up as a single mother.

Expand Tweet

The late Filipino actress Jaclyn Jose never met her father

In a 2016 interview with journalist Jessica Soho, Jaclyn revealed that she never saw her father, adding she had no desire to see him.

Jaclyn said that their life went on without his presence. Their household was poverty-stricken, but the actress asserted she enjoyed her childhood. But she was determined to lift her family out of poverty.

Jaclyn’s half-sister Lorraine McCollum aka Veronica Jones was in the Filipino entertainment industry. Jones was active from the 1970s till the 1980s. The Ma’ Rosa actress initially worked as her sister’s PA.

Expand Tweet

The veteran actress made her acting debut in 1984 in the movie Chicas. She appeared in several other films before joining ABS-CBN network in 1995.

There, she played Esther Lagrimas in the hit show Familia Zaragoza. Jaclyn Jose has more than 160 acting credits in both movies and TV shows as per her IMDB profile.

Jaclyn Jose died of a heart attack on March 2

Jaclyn Jose's daughter Andi Eigenmann whom she shared with the late Filipino actor Mark Gil confirmed her mother's death in a press conference held Monday afternoon.

Mark's son, Gabby Eigenmann, from his relationship with Irene Celebre, was also present at the conference, next to Andi.

As a teary-eyed Andi spoke to reporters, Gabby gave her moral support:

"It is with great sadness that I announce the untimely passing of my nanay, Mary Jane Guck, better known as Jaclyn Jose, at the age of 60 (sic) on the morning of March 2nd, 2024 due to a myocardial infarction or a heart attack."

Andie also extended her gratitude to everyone who reached out to Jaclyn's family with prayers and condolences. Jaclyn is survived by her daughter Andi, her son Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck, and three grandchildren.