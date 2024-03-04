Who is the mother of Andi Eigenmann? All about her siblings as beloved Filipino actress, Jaclyn Jose passes away 

Prominent Filipino actress Jaclyn Jose passed away on March 2, 2024, at the age of 59 in Manila, Philippines. Her talent agency PPL Entertainment Inc. first shared the news of her demise on Facebook, as reported by The Rappler.

“It saddens us to inform everyone of the untimely passing of Miss Jaclyn Jose (real name Mary Jane Guck). More details will be shared as soon as they are available.”

The post also requested the public to “pray for the eternal repose of Miss Jaclyn Jose” and allow her family “respect and privacy to mourn her passing and navigate these difficult times.”

Jose is known for being the first Filipino and Southeast Asian actress to win the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role as a matriarch and meth dealer in Brillante Mendoza's Ma' Rosa. The actress is survived by two of her children, Andi Eigenmann and Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck, and three grandkids.

Late Filipino actress Jaclyn Jose was Andi Eigenmann and Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck's mother

According to People Pill, Jaclyn Jose and the late actor Mark Gil (who died in 2014 from liver cirrhosis as per Pep) were in a relationship from 1988 to 1991. They had a daughter named Andi Eigenmann, who is of Kapampangan, Swiss-German, Filipino, and American origin.

Born Andrea Nicole “Andi” Guck Eigenmann in 1990, she is now 33 years old and a former actress, model, and social media influencer. Eigenmann is known for her roles in the ABS-CBN soap opera Prinsesa ng Banyera, fantasy drama series Agua Bendita, and appearance on the reality show Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus, among others.

Andi shares a daughter Ellie with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito and infants Lilo and Koa with her fiancé Philmar Alipayo. According to Kami, in November 2022, the late actress alleged that her daughter and her fiancé did not wish her on her birthday, sparking rumors of a rift between the mother-daughter duo. It was also reported that they had stopped following each other on Instagram.

However, the following month, Eigenmann shared pictures of her daughter Ellie spending time with her mother Jaclyn, dismissing previous speculations.

Besides Andi Eigenmann, Jaclyn Jose also has a son, Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck, from another relationship with guitarist Kenneth Ilagan, as per GMA. Gwen was born in 1999. Conan Daily further reported that Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck is a bassist by profession and is a member of the Filipino pop punk trio Suspiria Pink.

As per GMA, the siblings shared a close relationship with each other, and Gwen was close to his mother.

Meanwhile, as per the family tree on Philstar Global, Jose also had several step-children including Gabby and Ira, from Mark Gil’s relationship with Irene Celebre.

Mark Gil and Bing Pimentel’s kids Sid Lucero and Maxine, as well as his daughter Stephanie with Maricar Jacinto were also the step-kids of the late Ma' Rosa star, which also featured Andi Eigenmann. Gabby, Sid Lucero, and Maxine are all in the entertainment business, as per Pep.

So far, Jaclyn Jose’s two kids have not issued any statements in the aftermath of their mother’s demise.