“Prison for every adult involved”: Jasmine Moss’s little daughter waxing controversy explained as netizens call out mother

Esthetician Jasmine Moss is facing ire after she shared a post showing her daughter waxing a woman's intimate areas. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Memphis, Tennesse-based influencer expressed pride that she was "passing down Deeds & LLCs to her creations (referring to her daughter)." She said:

"She literally helped me wax 24 clients starting from 7:23-5pm. She made a total of $744 and I’m going to put the money towards whatever her future dreams and aspirations are."

The original X post that went viral (Image via X/@ganjaafairyyy)

The story first went viral after X user @ganjafairyyy shared a post expressing her shock at Moss' post. She included screenshots from Jasmine Moss's now-deleted IG account @jasminedmiracle showing off her minor daughter applying wax on clients.

Per the screenshots, Moss is a licensed esthetician, providing services like facials, chemical peels, body treatments, and waxing to promote skin health and beauty. Needless to say, the post left netizens appalled.

Netizens slam Jasmine Moss for neglect and child abuse

As news of Jasmine Moss's post showing off her daughter waxing a client spread, internet users were quick to slam the mother. They called for the mother to be arrested or to call Child Protective Services (CPS) to rescue her daughter. Some even criticized the 24 women who allowed the child to work without raising questions.

Here are some comments seen under @ganjafairyyy's X post:

Jasmine Moss, a mother of three, runs her business, Jazzy Body LLC, based in Memphis. The shop offers full body waxing, facials, body contouring, bleaching, and other beauty treatments.

As the story went viral, the esthetician took down any social media accounts related to her other than the one associated with her business, @jazzybodyllc. A quick search of the account showed the company had received positive client feedback, with many returning to the shop. However, it is now flooded with comments calling out the mother for child abuse.

Jasmine Moss has not released any statements about the development.

