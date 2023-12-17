What did Nora Rodgers do? Georgia woman sentenced to 30 years in prison over abuse of three stepchildren

Nora Rodgers, who pleaded guilty on October 9, has recently been sentenced for abusing her stepchildren. The hearing took place on December 12, Tuesday, where she was senteced to 30 years behind the bars. Meanwhile, Rodgers' three biological children and three step kids have been moved out of the house and placed in foster care.

Law enforcement first got involved in this case back in October 2020. A concerned relative had reportedly called cops on Rodgers for her abusive treatment towards her three stepchildren, who were of ages 6, 8, and 9 years old.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nora Rodgers has been sentenced to three decades in prison after pleading guilty to Cruelty to Children charge

The allegations against Nora Rodgers came to light after a relative called the police on October 4, 2020. The relative reportedly told cops that the Newton County woman abused her stepchildren. Upon arrival, cops discovered that the three kids had sustained a number of injuries. One of them had internal injuries that required immediate medical attention at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s trauma team.

FOX News reported that the kids had bruises and swellings on their bodies. The 9-year-old boy had sustained injuries to his leg, including bruising, and had a black eye as well. The 8-year-old girl also had bruises on her body and other signs implying physical abuse. The youngest, the 6-year-old girl, sustained the most severe injuries, including a broken elbow and other internal injuries.

The victims were forced to undergo severe bootcamp-style exercises. These exercises went on for so long that the children would injure and exhaust themselves. Nora Rodgers also forced them to do these activities in the hot summers and late nights. If the kids failed to act accordingly, Nora allegedly used to beat them up.

Rodgers often refused the kids food to punish them

According to FOX News, Nora was previously warned by the The Department of Family and Children Services to avoid inflicting corporal punishments on the kids. However, she didn't pay much heed to it.

Nora Rodgers also prevented them from having sufficient food, using this as a form of punishment. This led to the kids being malnourished, a fact that came to light when they were rescued by authorities. The children were given time limits to eat their food, which were often diluted into drinks so that they could consume them faster.

According to The Covington News, District Attorney Randy McGinley spoke about the case, and said,

"The dedicated work of the prosecution team led to a result that guarantees that the victims will be well into adulthood before Rodgers gets out of prison."

Rodgers did not treat her biological kids, the way she treated the stepchildren, (Image via ALR229712812/X)

McGinley added:

"The DA’s Office sought justice for the victims but also that Rodgers would be in prison long enough that she could not harm these children or any other children."

The victims finally got justice on October 9, after Nora Rodgers pleaded guilty to nine counts of cruelty to children in the first degree. In the sentencing hearing, she was sentenced to 60 years probation. The first 30 years have to be served in the prison.