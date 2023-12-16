Who is Aidan Maese Czeropski? Senate staffer allegedly caught filming in hearing room, video controversy erupts online

Aidan Maese Czeropski, who works as a legislative aide for Democratic Maryland Senator, Ben Cardin, was recently accused of filming an indecent video inside the Senate hearing room.

On Friday, December 15, a video obtained by Daily Caller showed an alleged congressional staffer having intercourse with an unknown man in the Senate hearing room. Daily Caller, citing a source, confirmed that the room where the explicit video was documented was Senate Room Hart 216 - The Judiciary Room.

Screenshot of the senate staffer's LinkedIn account and the video preview (Image via Michael Manuel/Fcebook)

The outlet did not immediately confirm the identity of the men in the video. However, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) the U.S. representative for Georgia's 10th congressional district, Mike Collins, alleged the person was a staffer of Senator Ben Cardin.

The staffer, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, reportedly also confronted Jewish Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller this week over his support for Israel.

Aidan Maese Czeropski has worked for Sen. Ben Cardin for two years

Per his LinkedIn profile, Aidan Maese Czeropski serves as a legislative aide for Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin. Czeropski began working for Cardin in 2021 as a staff assistant before he quickly moved up the ranks and served as a Foreign Policy Legislative Correspondent in 2022. Czeropski has been working as Sen. Cardin’s legislative aide for two months.

Czeropski graduated from Palo Alto High School in 2017 before he obtained a degree in International Studies from Johns Hopkins university in 2019. He also graduated with a B.S. degree in Society & Environment, from the University of California, Berkeley, in July 2020.

While the video from the Senate hearing room does not show the face of the men involved in the s*xual act, Representative Mike Collins alleged that Aidan Maese Czeropski was involved in shooting the explicit content with another man in the senate hearing room.

Mike Collins also revealed that Aidan Maese Czeropski was the staffer who confronted Jewish Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller over his support of Israel, yelling “free Palestine” in the halls of the Cannon Office Building on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

On Friday, Ohio Rep. Max Miller confirmed with the Daily Wire that during an interview with NBC News’ Ali Vitali on Wednesday, Sen Ben Cardin’s staffer, Aidan Maese Czeropski, confronted him and said ‘Free Palestine.’

Czeropski respnds to allegations of filming explicit video

The full statement by Czeropski (Image via LinkedIn/Aidan Maese-Czeropski)

While Sen. Ben Cardin’s officers have yet to respond to the recent allegations against his staffer, on Friday, Cardin’s office denied that Czeropski was involved in a confrontation with Ohio Rep. Miller.

When the Daily Caller contacted Cardin’s office about the same, they reportedly replied:

“Are you sure you have the correct person? Having seen press reports, I understood this was a House staffer. Also, the person you mention is much more junior than an LD, so perhaps there was a mix-up in identification, as well? Additional information would be of help.”

Statement from Czeropski (Image via Greg Price/X)

Meanwhile, in an official LinkedIn statement, Czeropski has denied the accusations leveled against him, stating that he loves his job and would never disrespect his workplace. Czeropski acknowledged that while some his past actions showed poor judgement, he was not involved in filming the indecent video at the senate building.