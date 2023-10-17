"Pathetic"; "With you all the way" - Fans rally behind Ons Jabeur as Israel Tennis Association lodge formal complaint over 'Free Palestine' support

Tennis fans have united in support of Ons Jabeur, following a formal complaint lodged by the Israel Tennis Association (ITA) regarding her endorsement of the Free Palestine movement.

Earlier this month, Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization, unleashed a wave of brutal attacks on Israel, leaving devastation in its wake. This tragic event stands as the deadliest assault in Israel in several decades. In response, Israel has launched retaliatory strikes, resulting in the loss of hundreds of civilian lives in the Gaza Strip.

Ons Jabeur, along with numerous others, has expressed her opinion on the matter. She took to her Instagram story to convey that violence can never lead to peace, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful resolution for Palestine, devoid of any hostility.

The Tunisian also stressed on the importance of not ignoring the history of the region when commenting on recent incidents.

"What Palestinians have been going through during the last 75 years is indescribable," Jabeur wrote. "What innocent civilians are going through is indescribable; no matter what their religion is, or what their origin is. Violence will never bring peace; I cannot stand with violence but I also cannot stand with people having their lands taken."

"So understanding context is important, looking at what's happening today and deciding to ignore recent history is irresponsible and won't bring peace. And peace is all we care about. Peace is what everyone needs and deserves. Stop the violence and #FreePalestine," she added.

In response to this, the Israel Tennis Association released a statement on their official Facebook page on Friday, October 13. The statement attributed blame to Ons Jabeur for her alleged support of a terrorist organization known for its violent acts.

"This tennis player incites and supports a murderous terrorist organization. We’re glad she’s in the minority compared to the sane athletes in the rest of the world. Because the player belongs to the WTA, they are the body responsible for handling the case. The association and the ITF are now waiting to see what measures they will take against her," the statement read.

ITA statement via Facebook

In response to the formal complaint filed against Ons Jabeur, tennis fans united to show their support and stand by her.

One fan took to social media to express their disappointment and labeled the ITA's actions as "pathetic."

"Pathetic 💀 ," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan also expressed their unwavering support for Jabeur stating that they are "all the way" with her.

"@Ons_Jabeur With you all the way Ons. #FreePalestine," the fan posted.

Ons Jabeur echoes Gigi Hadid's stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict as model prayed for safety of innocent lives

Ons Jabeur speaking at a press conference

Ons Jabeur has expressed her support for American model and television personality, Gigi Hadid, regarding her stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Just like Hadid, the Tunisian also offered her prayers for the safety of innocent lives affected by the complex situation.

Hadid, who is of half-Palestinian descent, has recently released a statement condemning the appalling attacks in southern Israel. Despite being a prominent advocate for the Free Palestine movement, Hadid made it clear that her desire for a free Palestine would never be at the cost of the Jewish community.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily.

"I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person. The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement," Gigi Hadid wrote.

The supermodel expressed her love and offered prayers for the safety of both the Palestinian and Jewish communities.

"I'm sending you my love & strength whoever and wherever you are. There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born," Hadid added.

Agreeing with Gigi Hadid's statement, Ons Jabeur took to social media to share the model's message accompanied by the Palestinian flag emoji, a dove of peace emoji, and praying hands emoji.

Ons Jabeur's Instagram story