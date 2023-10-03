How is Gigi Hadid doing now? Health update on her battle with Hashimoto's Disease

Gigi Hadid, the internationally acclaimed supermodel, isn't just known for her iconic runway moments but also for her tenacity in the face of Hashimoto's Disease, a condition she's been bravely battling. Recently, she shed light on the behind-the-scenes of her daily regimen, which uncovers a side of her away from the limelight.

One of the top models of this generation, Hadid, has been navigating the fast-paced world of fashion with an autoimmune condition in tow. Recent interviews unveil her coping strategies, which notably include scheduled naps during her lunch breaks. This might seem unusual in the rigorous world of modeling, but it's essential for her to manage the fatigue resulting from Hashimoto's.

Gigi Hadid's take on her battle with Hashimoto's Disease

Setting boundaries isn’t always easy in an industry known for its demands, but Hadid stands as a testament to the importance of self-advocacy. She’s candid about communicating her needs to her team, who have, in turn, shown an outpouring of support.

The supermodel’s stance goes beyond just managing her health; it’s also about embracing herself wholeheartedly. Her journey of self-acceptance and body positivity resonates, especially when she speaks about the changes her body has undergone over the years.

Her reflections aren’t just personal musings. They’ve become rallying cries for many struggling with self-image and health challenges. Despite her diagnosis, Gigi Hadid continues to soar in the fashion domain, proving that resilience, both in health and spirit, can make a mark. It’s not just her style but her spirit that makes her an emblem of inspiration.

Gigi Hadid's history with Hashimoto's Disease

In 2016, Gigi Hadid's journey with Hashimoto's Disease began when she received her diagnosis. At the time, she was rapidly rising to prominence in the modeling world. This marked the initial phase of her struggle with the autoimmune condition, which was about to significantly impact her life and career.

Public Revelation (2016)

In December 2016, Gigi made the brave decision to publicly disclose her Hashimoto's Disease diagnosis. This revelation was a significant moment in her journey, as it not only shed light on her health challenges but also opened the door to discussions about body image and health in the fashion industry.

Facing Body Shamers (2018)

Two years after her diagnosis, in 2018, Gigi faced criticism and body shaming from critics who failed to understand the effects of Hashimoto's Disease on her body. In response, she addressed these comments, sharing that her body's changes were due to inflammation and water retention caused by the condition.

Managing the Disease

To manage her condition effectively, Gigi embarked on a multifaceted approach. This included undergoing proper medication and participating in a holistic medical trial to balance her thyroid levels. These efforts were essential to regain control over her health and well-being.

Navigating Her Modeling Career

Hashimoto's Disease presented unique challenges for Gigi's modeling career. She openly discussed how the condition forced her to make adjustments, such as taking naps during lunch breaks to combat the fatigue it caused. These adaptations allowed her to continue excelling in her profession while managing her health.

Maintaining a Positive Outlook

Throughout her journey, Gigi maintained a positive and empowering perspective. She emphasized self-acceptance, body positivity, and the importance of not being confined to beauty standards that failed to consider her health challenges. Her resilience and determination served as an inspiration to many, both within and beyond the fashion industry.

Despite the hurdles posed by Hashimoto's Disease, Gigi continued to thrive in her career. She remained an influential figure, advocating for self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. Her journey served as a reminder of the strength that can be found in embracing one's unique path to wellness and success.