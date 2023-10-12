Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova was deeply shocked upon learning about the brutal beheadings taking place in Kfar Aza amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Several bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas attackers were found outside burned-out homes in the Israeli Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, October 10. This devastating incident occurred just a few days after the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched a large-scale surprise assault on Israel.

The tragic event stands as the deadliest assault in Israel in several decades. In response, Israel swiftly started retaliatory strikes, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives in the Gaza Strip.

According to reports, in Kfar Aza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a thorough search of each house, collecting the bodies of the deceased. Shockingly, the IDF has said that women, children, toddlers, and the elderly fell victim to a brutal act of beheading.

While some individuals have denied the allegations of beheading, eyewitnesses have stepped forward to confirm the horrifying truth.

In response to the distressing news of the heinous act, Martina Navratilova expressed her profound condemnation, describing it as "beyond despicable" and "evil".

"Omg…beyond despicable- just evil, EVIL…" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Martina Navratilova’s shown darkest storms can be weathered" - Wife Julia Lemigova

Martina Navratilova and her wife Julia Lemigova pictured at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova has showered her with praise and admiration.

Navratilova recently picked up the tennis racket once again by participating in an exhibition match at the YONEX Tennis Festival in Tokyo, Japan. She teamed up with wheelchair tennis sensation Kaito Oda to face off against the Japanese duo of Kimiko Date-Krumm and Shingo Kunieda in a doubles match.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion showcased her exceptional skills, almost transporting the spectators back in time with her exquisite finesse at the net and entertaining the packed stands inside the Ariake Coliseum.

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julie Lemigova, recently took to social media to reflect on the event and commended her as a symbol of hope and inspiration.

"Standing beside Martina and supporting her, both on and off the court, I'm reminded of Yonex Tennis Festival theme of 2023, 'Beyond what I see, and it hits home in the most profound way. We've faced battles that seemed insurmountable. But through those trials, we've learned that in life, and the same way as in tennis, you never give up on your dreams," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

"My wife's unwavering determination, her spirit, and her willpower inspire me every day. She's shown me that the darkest storms can be weathered, that dreams can be chased even when the odds are stacked against you." Lemigova added.

Lemigova expressed that the Yonex Tennis Festival provided her and Martina Navratilova with a valuable lesson in resilience.

"As we take part in the Yonex Tennis Festival, we carry with us not just rackets and skills but a profound lesson in resilience. We can achieve greatness when we dare to dream and never back down from a challenge," Lemigova continued.

"So, to everyone out there facing their own battles, remember that you're stronger than you think. Keep chasing your dreams, no matter how distant they may seem. With courage, determination, and the right support, you can go beyond what you see and achieve the extraordinary," she concluded.