"This is just tragic, there seems to be no end in sight in this"- Martina Navratilova saddened by Hamas' attack on Israel

Martina Navratilova expressed her sadness in response to the recent attack carried out by the Hamas on Israel.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, militant, and nationalist organization, launched a sudden and unprecedented attack on nearby Israeli towns from the blockaded Gaza Strip. This audacious assault took place during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday, resulting in the tragic loss of dozens of lives and the abduction of several individuals.

According to reports, the recent Hamas attack has resulted in a devastating loss, with a minimum of 250 individuals losing their lives and 1,500 sustaining injuries. This tragic incident marks the deadliest attack in Israel in several decades. In response, Israel launched retaliatory strikes, causing at least 232 casualties and leaving 1,700 people wounded in the Gaza Strip.

Former World No. 1, Martina Navratilova took to social media and described the attack on Israel as "tragic" with no apparent resolution in sight.

"This is just tragic. There seems to be no end in sight in this. We can only dream about a two state solution…," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Navratilova further asserted that the abhorrent Hamas attack on Israeli civilians serves as a significant advantage for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu because this would enable him to consolidate power and exert greater control.

"To say this horrible Hamas attack on Israel civilians is a massive gift to Bibi would be a huge understatement," she posted.

Martina Navratilova opens up about abuse she received after speaking against transgender inclusion

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently opened up about the abuse she has endured on social media due to her firm stance against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

It all began when Navratilova voiced her criticism of British columnist Owen Jones for his support of cultural diversity in England. Unfortunately, due to her stance on the issue, Navratilova was unjustly labeled as a fascist by a significant number of fans on social media.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion has frequently clashed with fans due to her advocacy for women's rights in sports. However, her stance on this matter has caused controversy. She actively promotes the exclusion of transgender athletes from competitions specifically reserved for individuals identified as female at birth.

The former World No. 1 player faced a serious accusation from a disgruntled fan, who claimed she had used testosterone during her career. This allegation deeply angered her, as it insinuated that she was not a genuine woman. Navratilova slammed the comment, highlighting the countless matches she had lost due to her menstrual cycle, which she believed unequivocally proved her biological femininity.

"F**k off on the testosterone, asshole. My ovaries would beg to differ. I got to where I was with hard work and ridiculously great genes. Thank you mom and dad. Do you know how many matches I lost because of my period? STFU," Martina Navratilova said.

The author of the renowned Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, has faced criticism in recent times due to her personal views on transgender individuals. However, she expressed her admiration for Martina Navratilova's courage in standing up for herself.

"I f**king love you," Rowling said.

Rowling's appreciation came at a crucial moment when Martina Navratilova needed it the most. This led the former World No. 1 to express her gratitude towards the British author for her kind words. Navratilova had been subjected to numerous derogatory labels, including "Nazi", "Fascist", "F**king racist", "Bigot" and "not a real woman. Therefore, she was relieved to have someone publicly supporting her instead of criticizing her.

"This means a lot today as yesterday I was called Nazi, fascist, f**king racist, bigot, terf- of course, told I didn’t do anything for LGBT until 1993(came out in 81), had high levels of testosterone so not a real woman. Quite the day. So this means a lot- thank you Queen:)" Martina Navratilova said.

