Who is Katie Hobbs? The campaign office of Arizona’s democratic governor candidate reportedly burglarized

The Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters were burglarized on Tuesday, October 25, adding fresh controversy to the contentious Arizona governor's race as the election primaries approached.

On Wednesday, October 26, Phoenix police confirmed that they were investigating a burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters after officers responded to a call on the previous day's afternoon stating items were stolen from the property. However, Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesman for the department, did not disclose any further information on the said items, citing an ongoing investigation.

Hobbs, a former social worker elected as the Arizona secretary of state in 2018, has been embroiled in a combative governor's race against Republican candidate Kari Lake. In a statement, Hobbs' campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, said that the burglary was a result of misinformation spread by their opponents.

Statement from our campaign on tonight's news:

The statement read:

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit.”

She added that the opposition designed a campaign with "lies and intimidation," targeting citizens and elected officials to deter them from "exercising their constitutional rights."

Katie Hobbs served the community as a social worker for two decades

Katie Hobbs, a former member of the Arizona State Senate, where she served from 2013-2019, graduated with a Master of Social Work from Arizona State University. Shortly after, Hobbs began serving the community as a social worker in 1992. She was then elected to the state legislature.

Katie Hobbs @katiehobbs Hi, I'm Katie Hobbs.



I'm Arizona's Secretary of State and I'm running for governor against the most extreme GOP candidate in the country.

Every poll shows this race NECK and NECK.



Hi, I'm Katie Hobbs.

I'm Arizona's Secretary of State and I'm running for governor against the most extreme GOP candidate in the country.

Every poll shows this race NECK and NECK.

Can you retweet this and help me reach 130,000 followers?

Hobbs was elected secretary of state on November 16, 2018. She assumed her duties on January 7, 2019. Katie Hobbs became the Democratic candidate in the Arizona governor’s race after she advanced from the Democratic primary on August 2, 2022.

Hobbs has garnered criticism for refusing to participate in a televised debate against Republican candidate Kari Lake, who is reportedly leading in the polls.

Hobbs's campaign blames opposition for the break-in

Katie Hobbs' campaign maintained that the break-in resulted from threats and intimidation tactics from the opposition.

While expressing similar sentiments, the Arizona Democratic Party reiterated Hobbs' campaign claims regarding the break-in. In a statement via Twitter, they said,

“Make no mistake — this is a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence — and it is despicable,”

Nicole DeMont, Hobbs’s campaign manager, commented further on the “hundreds of death threats and threats of violence” that have threatened the safety of Hobbs and the campaign staff.

She added:

“Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and the secretary is our number one priority.”

According to police, investigators were reviewing security cameras to identify the suspect.

