Who is Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck's father? All about Jaclyn Jose's former rockstar partner

On March 2, 2024, veteran Filipino actress Jaclyn Jose passed away at the age of 59 in Quezon City, the Philippines. The cause of her demise was a heart attack, as per ABS-CBN News. The news was first shared by her talent agency, PPL Entertainment Inc. via a social media post, where they wrote:

“It saddens us to inform everyone of the untimely passing of Miss Jaclyn Jose. More details will be shared as soon as they are available. The Guck and Eigenmann families are requesting for everyone to please pray for the eternal repose of Miss Jaclyn Jose…” the statement read on Facebook.

The post also urged people to give “respect and privacy” to her family to “mourn her passing and navigate these difficult times.”

Jaclyn Jose is survived by her two kids, Andi Eigenmann and Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck. While she shared daughter Andi with the late actor Mark Gil, the latter is her son with musician Kenneth Ilagan.

Jaclyn Jose and Kenneth Ilagan were in a relationship for six years

According to Philstar, Jaclyn Jose was in a relationship with guitarist Kenneth Ilagan from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. She shared a son with him named Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck who was born in 1999, as per GMA.

She even told Funfare in 2007:

“My relationship with Kenneth is my longest ever. It lasted for more than six years."

However, she did accuse Ilagan of infidelity more than once.

Gwen followed in the footsteps of his father and is now a bassist and a member of the Filipino pop punk trio Suspiria Pink, as reported by Conan Daily.

Kenneth Ilagan was a former lead guitarist for the Filipino rock band The Dawn. Throughout his career, the 52-year-old has also played for other bands like Violent Playground, True Faith, and Xaga (now Rivermaya), as reported by Wikiwand.

Although a Filipino native, Jaclyn Jose’s former partner is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is the cousin of Mondo C. Castro, one of the founding members of the Filipino pop and rock band, The Pin-Up Girls.

According to a September 2022 article by Phil News, Jose had grievances against the father of her son, which she expressed in a now-deleted Instagram post around the time.

She expressed her frustration against Kenneth Ilagan’s interview (October 2021) with YouTuber and Inrovoys drummer Paco Arespacochaga and accused him of wrongdoing. She further added how the next generation of musicians should not look up to Kenneth.

The Bolera star reacted to the interview nearly 11 months after its release and stated how it should not have been done in the first place. Not only that, but Jaclyn Jose went on record to say, “I don’t like you!” and claimed that Kenneth Ilagan may even be “deported” from the USA for his actions.

In the comments section of her Instagram post, she even urged Kenneth to “stop” fighting as he would lose and clarified that she did not hide their son from him, but rather tried to empathize with him.

The Ma Rosa star further explained how the Dawn guitarist was spreading rumors about her which were all lies and that she was not responsible for the estrangement between Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck and her father. She even said that she would resign from her acting career to safeguard her son’s reputation.