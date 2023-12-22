Who is Carol Moreira? Disturbing Vin Diesel interview resurfaces in the wake of s*xual battery lawsuit by former assistant

The world of the internet was left in a state of shock after Vin Diesel’s former assistant filed a lawsuit against the Fast and Furious actor, accusing him of s*xual battery. As per the lawsuit, the incident allegedly took place during the filming of Fast Five in 2010.

The former assistant, Asta Jonasson, claimed that the actor forced himself on her, and was later fired just a few hours after the assault. The lawsuit also states the disturbing details of the entire incident, where Asta claimed that she repeatedly said “no” to the actor, but he refused to stop.

As the news about the lawsuit went viral, an old video of Vin Diesel from a 2016 interview resurfaced on multiple platforms, as he is seen flirting with a Brazilian YouTuber, Carol Moreira, who looked rather uncomfortable in the 10-minute clip. As soon as the video started, Vin Diesel began complimenting her looks, as he said:

“God, you’re so beautiful. God, she’s so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She’s so beautiful. Talk to me, baby.”

Calling her f*cking s*xy, Vin Diesel also said how he was unable to “do the interview,” as he was smitten by the beauty of the interviewer. As the short clip is going viral on social media, netizens are calling it “disturbing,” as the actor’s behavior with the YouTuber has left many shocked and disappointed.

“I was laughing, completely uncomfortable”: Carol Moreira on Vin Diesel flirting with her

Vin Diesel has recently found himself in deep waters, and the road does not seem to be getting any smoother for him. After he was slammed with a lawsuit, an eight-year-old interview clip of him has gone viral where he can be seen flirting with the Brazilian YouTuber and interviewer, Carol Moreira.

Just after the incident took place, Carol Moreira spoke to the New York Daily News and claimed how Diesel’s flirting made her “uncomfortable.” She said:

“He began to hit on me in the middle of the interview, saying that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it. I was laughing, completely uncomfortable. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work.”

Carol Moreira, born in 1988, is a film vlogger who is known for her interviews with many A-listed celebrities. From candid interviews to personal vlogs, she has more than 921,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 391,000 followers on Instagram. Her interview with Vin Diesel, which has come into the limelight, has almost six million views.

She began her YouTube journey in July 2010, and quickly gained a lot of subscribers in just a few months. She also worked as a TV presenter for Warner Channel Brazil, after she graduated from the Cinema School at Universidade de Brasília in 2010.

The YouTuber is once again going viral after her interview has resurfaced on social media, where Diesel is seen flirting with her. As for Vin’s lawsuit, the lawyers have denied all the accusations, however, at the moment, the actor has not spoken up about the controversy.