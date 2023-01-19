Vin Diesel will not star in Avatar movies, confirms producer

Despite several claims over the years, it appears that James Cameron's upcoming Avatar 3 won't feature Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel. The second film of the five-part epic series, The Way of the Water, came out, still bankrolling at the box office. With three more films still to go, there has been plenty of speculation about the franchise.

Vin Diesel, the star of the Fast and Furious franchise, has been heavily linked to the franchise since a 2019 event indicated that he would join the cast in future films.

Over the past few years, there has been a lot of widespread speculation as a result of this.

What did Jon Landau say about Vin Diesel?

The speculation came after Diesel shared a video of himself with Avatar director James Cameron on the set of The Way of Water in 2019, where he said:

"It's long overdue, there is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait,"

Series producer Jon Landau cleared up the speculation in an interview with Empire, saying:

"Vin was a fan,...He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context."

The forthcoming Cameron film will feature a lot of new elements, but there won't be a blue Vin Diesel, who will participate in two additional Fast and Furious movies as well as several movies from the upcoming stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the second movie is doing very well at the box office, selling billions of tickets, and the third movie is already in production.

Avatar 3 will release in 2024

Sadly for fans of Vin Diesel, the actor is not a part of James Cameron's plans. However, there will be plenty of new things on Avatar 3 that will excite fans. Some details about the upcoming film, Avatar 3: The Seed Bearer, will feature a change in the narrator, with Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) taking over his father's duties.

In a recent interview, Cameron also confirmed that a new race of firepeople will be introduced in the new film. Cameron said in an interview with Deadline:

"Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak,...You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places."

Avatar 3 is set for release in late 2024.

Avatar 2 box office collection

Deviating from the topic of Vin Diesel, it is crucial to note that the second film in the franchise, titled The Way of the Water, has been brilliant at the box office so far. Since its release on December 16, 2022, the movie has reportedly earned an estimated $1.9 billion worldwide.

Although it hasn't yet reached the same heights as the original, judging by how well-liked it is globally, it won't be long until the sequel surpasses the first.

Avatar: The Way of the Water is now out in theatres. Stay tuned for more updates.

