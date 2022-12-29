How much has Avatar 2 made so far? Collection till 28th December 2022

The sequel to James Cameron's blockbuster hit Avatar (2009) is out in theaters. Avatar 2 has witnessed a successful opening amid all the difficulties and has been a promising sequel so far. Moreover, as the movie continues with its theatrical screenings, it proceeds with receiving a positive reception from the worldwide audience.

Avatar 2 came out in theaters on December 16th, 2022, and within two weeks of the film's arrival, it showed some amazing numbers at the global box office. This indeed makes Avatar: The Way of Water a well-deserved second film in the long-planned franchise by James Cameron.

Avatar 2 touches the $1 billion mark at the box office within two weeks of its release

Jack Champion in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via IMDb)

As of December 28, 2022, Avatar 2 has touched a whopping $1 billion mark at the box office. Moreover, the James Cameron-directed flick has achieved this feat in under two weeks since its release. The milestone helped the film become the sixth movie ever to touch the $1 billion mark within two weeks of its release and the fourth Disney movie to do so.

To elaborate, Avatar 2 has collected a total of $317,418,839 in the US and $711, 356,946 overseas, which puts the global number at $1,028,775,785 as of December 28. While the numbers that the sequel movie has shown so far are impressive, the film has faced an underwhelming performance due to current restrictions in China due to Covid.

The feat puts Avatar 2 as the second biggest movie of 2022, just behind Top Gun: Maverick, which collected $1.49 billion, and MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which touched the $1.91 billion mark.

While the sequel is doing incredibly well so far, Avatar still has the top spot with a staggering collection of $2.92 billion at the box office. Now, it remains to be seen if The Way of Water will be able to surpass its predecessor, and if so, in how much time?

𓃵 ∞ @ThatCarlos_ Avatar has made 1Billion at the box office in 14 days 🤯 That's insane Avatar has made 1Billion at the box office in 14 days 🤯 That's insane https://t.co/V8Mr26OfoB

That being said, not many viewers expected the movie to surpass other movies at the box office in such a short period of time. Seeing as Avatar 2 touched the $1 billion mark within two weeks of its release, the movie came around to make a spot for itself in the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time.

Meanwhile, for Cameron, the sequel film is another achievement as it now sits among his top-grossing movies to touch the $1 billion mark. This puts the director just behind Steven Spielberg as the second highest-grossing film director.

On a different note, an Oscars nomination for Avatar: The Way of Water can be seen coming from miles away. However, as for which categories, only time will tell.

