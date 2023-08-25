What did Carlos Santana say? Legendary guitarist issues apology as anti-trans rant sparks online backlash 

Grammy Award-winning American guitarist Carlos Santana performed at a concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey in late July. A clipping of the same recently went viral on social media for the guitarist's anti-LGBTQ+ remarks. In the video spanning one minute, Carlos Santana is seen taking a pause during his show and addressing the audience saying:

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are."

Expand Tweet

He later added that there are only two genders in the world – a man and a woman. However, as soon as the clipping surfaced on the internet, people called him out for his anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ stands. Following the backlash, the legendary guitarist clarified his sentiments in a statement to Billboard where he said:

“I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not.”

“I didn’t have Carlos Santana on being openly transph*bic”: Guitarist slammed following anti-LGBTQ+ remarks on stage

Expand Tweet

Iconic guitarist Carlos Santana best known for his rendition of the song Smooth recently came under fire when his anti-LGBTQ+ remarks emerged on social media.

The 76-year-old was performing in Atlantic City, New Jersey when he stopped in the middle of his concert and shared his thoughts on the other genders. He began his monologue by saying that when god made humans, he assigned two genders.

He continued:

“Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man – that’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m okay with that.”

Later, he wrapped up his comments by giving a shoutout to comedian Dave Chappelle who has been criticized over the years for his repeated anti-trans comments during his standup shows. One instance is when Dave identified himself as “Team TERF” or “Team Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist” in his 2021 Netflix special The Closer.

In fact, Carlos Santana joined his hands (in a prayer-like fashion) and added:

“I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle.”

Unfortunately for Santana, although he was cheered by his live audience when he made his remarks, netizens did not seem to agree with him. In fact, many came out to call him out as transph*bic and being anti-LGBTQ+.

Here are some of the reactions:

A netizen slams Santana. (Image via X/Liz Sage)

A trans woman calls out Carlos. (Image via X/Plastic Martyr)

A netizen compares Santana's transph*bia to Eric Clapton. (Image via X/Liam Nissan)

A netizen calls Santana a disappointment. (Image via X/X)

A netizen says Santana is not all about love and peace as he pretends. (Image via X/Sorrymissjackson702)

A netizen calls Carlos Santana unnecessarily hateful. (Image via X/BitsBits)

A netizen pulls down Carlos Santana. (Image via X/ScathedLimitExceeded)

Following the online backlash, Carlos Santana issued a clarification via Billboard. In his statement issued to the media outlet, he did not take his comments back. Rather, he stated how he respected each individual’s opinions and that it was his “personal goal” that he strives “to achieve every day.”

He also added that he honored and respected people’s ideals and beliefs, irrespective of whether they are LGBTQ or not. He further mentioned how this is “a planet of free will” and the aim is to be “happy and fun” and for everybody to believe what they want and follow the same in their hearts without any shred of fear.

He concluded:

“It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace."

Santana also took to Facebook to use a mea culpa saying he realized that his comments were “insensitive” and that what he said hurt people which was not his “intent.”

The star musician’s comments come in the wake of anti-trans legislation in the USA that is aimed at restricting gender-affirming transition and care for trans minors and youth.

Interestingly, Carlos Santana wasn’t the only celebrity who came under fire for his anti-LGBTQ+ remarks. Recently, rock singer Alice Cooper also called gender-affirming care “a fad” and “a whole woke thing” during his August 23 interview with Stereogum. He also claimed that the trans community had “gone now to the point of absurdity.”