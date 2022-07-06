Create
What happened to Carlos Santana? Health explored as video of music legend collapsing on stage sparks concern

Carlos Santana passed out while performing on stage at an event in Michigan (Image via Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
Modified Jul 06, 2022 10:26 AM IST

Famous guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage while performing at Clarkston’s Pine Knob Music Theatre in Michigan on July 5, 2022.

While his condition was initially deemed to be a "serious medical" issue by medical personnel onstage, the guitarist seemed to recover soon after. Fans were relieved to see him waving at them as he was wheeled offstage and taken to the nearest local hospital.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage https://t.co/YA55N4QCZe

Santana had already undergone a heart procedure back in 2021 and canceled his Las Vegas residency scheduled for December of that year.

The artist's representative Michael Vrionis reportedly said that Santana had collapsed owing to dehydration and exhaustion stemming from his busy schedule, but was "doing well" following his evaluation in the ER at McLaren Clarkston Hospital.

"PLEASE pray for Santana": Fans express concern after Carlos Santana passes out on stage

Santana is currently busy with his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour began on June 17 and is slated to continue throughout August. The guitarist collapsed while performing Joy as part of his set at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

Following the tour, Santana is also set to continue his Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues. That apart, he is also working on a biographical documentary, produced by Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music Entertainment.

Meanwhile, news of Santana passing out on stage spread across the internet in a few minutes and saw fans sending him their best wishes on social media.

My sister is at Carlos Santana concert tonight in Detroit area. She said he collapsed and being given CPR. Show was canceled midway through. PLEASE pray for Santana!!
Carlos Santana collapsed on stage 15 minutes ago and hes still down... scary moment right now. Idk what I believe but I'm putting up prayers right now, maybe do the same if you feel it in your heart, this man is an absolute treasure ❤
He was just playing Joy :( #CarlosSantana really hope to hear good news https://t.co/iiKksmSHoR
At @pineknob #carlossantana having to sit down on the stage right before they stopped the show. Glad he seems ok now https://t.co/6tcAo4i0wQ
Scary scene in Clarkson, MI (outside of Detroit) tonight. Carlos Santana passed out on stage about an hour into his set. He did get up and was assisted off stage. Very warm and humid at this outdoor venue. Video: Rick Notter. Santana is currently scheduled back in LV in Sept. https://t.co/994JEOZI0B
Hey, guys. Can we all send good vibes/prayers/whatever good juju you can muster for Carlos Santana? He apparently just passed out on stage.
Carlos Santana is the one of the reasons I play guitar today. He was giving one of the best concerts I’ve ever seen before he had a medical emergency. I saw him walk off and wave but still this is so scary. Well wishes Santana!!!
Carlos Santana passed out on stage this evening. He was able to wave to fans (to whatever degree) as he was being helped to go get medical care. Prayers with Carlos that he’ll be okay. twitter.com/phil_lewis_/st…

More about Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana is mostly known as a guitarist of the band Santana (Image via Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Carlos Augusto Santana Alves gained recognition in the late 1960s and early 1970s as a member of the Santana Blues Band.

Santana was formed in 1966 and has undergone several changes to its lineup since, with Carlos being the only consistent member in it. The group became popular with the release of their 18th studio album, Supernatural. The band holds the record of winning six Grammy Awards in one night in 2000.

youtube-cover
Santana’s sound featured his melodic, blues-based lines set against Latin American and African rhythms played on percussion instruments not usually heard on rock. Carlos became a popular name in the late 1990s.

He was listed as No. 20 in Rolling Stone magazine’s 100 greatest guitarists in 2015. He is also the recipient of 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards and was in 1998 was included alongside his band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal

