Alice Cooper 2022 Tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Alice Cooper has announced the dates for his upcoming 2022 U.S. tour after the launch of his full-length album Detroit Stories in 2021. The Detroit Muscle fall tour will kick off on September 7 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and the shockrock legend will make 19 more stops before concluding the tour on October 8 in Las Vegas.

Alice Cooper will also make appearances at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia, on September 9, and the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 24. The tour openers have not been announced as of yet.

The tickets for the spring tour are available on Ticketmaster at the moment, but the tickets for the fall tour will go on sale on April 15 at 10.00 AM CDT. A VIP pre-sale will begin on April 12 at 10.00 am CDT. Fans can find more information about the tickets on Alice Cooper’s website.

Cooper usually spends six months of the year on the road. However, when the pandemic hit, the artist kept money aside for his crew for their financial stability. Forbes quoted him as saying:

"Because these are people we live with. We work with them every day. The guys that run the stage are as important as the guys that play guitar. So we made sure that everybody was covered. And that was really important. Hey, we thought this thing was gonna last a month! 18 months?! Unreal."

Alice Cooper 2022 Fall Tour dates:

September 07 — Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Event Center

September 09 — Alton, VA at Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 11 — Windsor, ON at The Colosseum at Caesar’s

September 13 — Buffalo, NY at Shea’s Buffalo*

September 14 — Binghamton, NY at Visions Arena*

September 16 — Albany, NY at The Palace Theater

September 17 — Atlantic City, NJ at Tropicana Casino & Resort

September 18 — Wallingford, CT at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

September 20 — Muncie, IN at Emens Auditorium

September 21 — Grand Rapids, MI at DeVos Hall

September 22 — Hammond, IN at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

September 24 — Louisville, KY at Louder than Life Festival

September 25 — Chattanooga, TN at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

September 27 — Memphis, TN at Orpheum Theater

September 28 — St.Louis, MO at Stifel Theatre

September 30 — Cedar Rapids, IA at Paramount Theater

October 01 — Springfield, IL at Bank of Springfield Center

October 04 — Loveland, CO at Budweiser Event Center

October 06 — Prescott Valley, AZ at Findlay Toyota Center

October 08 — Las Vegas, NV at TBA

* = w/ Buckcherry

^ = w/ Ace Frehley

More about Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper (74) is a rock legend whose career has spanned 54 years. He is known as The Godfather of Shock Rock in the music industry. During his concerts, his stage setup features numerous props and stage illusions, including pyrotechnics, guillotines, electric chairs, fake blood, reptiles, baby dolls, and dueling swords.

On an episode of Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Alice revealed that he is currently working on two albums.

"All I can say is that one is written — totally written — and we'll be doing bed tracks for that one pretty soon. And then the other one is just a touch in the future, but that's being written right now too. They're two entirely different kinds of albums, but they're Alice Cooper pure rock and roll albums. The two albums will really be hard rock albums."

Alice Cooper started touring again in 2021 with support from Ace Frehley, and is currently on the road with openers Buckcherry and Frehley.

