Louder Than Life 2022: Location, lineup, tickets, dates, and all you need to know

Rock music festival Louder Than Life has announced its lineup slated for September 2022. The festival also offers a camping experience for fans planning to stick around for all four days of the fest. Louder than Life will take place between September 22 and 25, 2022, at the KY Expo Center, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The tickets are available at $99.50 for the Thursday pass. The car and tent camping will cost $265, whereas the RV camping will cost $390, and the RV camping with the companion vehicle will cost $440. These prices are subject to change.

At the time of writing, the 4-day passes are available in weekend general, weekend general admission 4 pack, weekend VIP, and weekend top shelf categories and are priced at $269, $958, $649.50, and $1479.50, respectively. It can be accessed from the pass page.

Louder Than Life 2022 lineup

September 22, Thursday: Nine Inch Nails will be joined by Bring Me the Horizon, Evanescence, Halestorm, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Highly Suspect, Ministry, Nothing More, Baroness, Spiritbox, Apocalyptica, Dorothy, New Years Day, Plush, Lilith Czar, and OxyMorons, among others.

September 23, Friday: The headliners on Friday will be Slipknot, Shinedown, Lamb of God, Mastodon, In This Moment, Meshuggah, Jinjer, In Flames, Helmet, Amigo the Devil, Vended, Gwar, Clutch, All Good Things, and Mike’s Dead, among others.

September 24, Saturday: The lineup will be headlined by KISS. It will also include Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Ghostemane, Jerry Cantrell, Dance Gavin Dance, Theory of a Deadman, Body Count, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, We Came As Romans, Airbourne, and Nita Strauss, among others.

September 25, Sunday: The last day of the fest will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers. It will also feature Alice In Chains, Incubus, Papa Roach, The Pretty Reckless, Architects, Bad Religion, Action Bronson, The Struts, and Dirty Honey, among others.

Red Hot ChiliPeppers @ChiliPeppers Louisville and are very excited to be headlining Louder Than Life on Sunday, September 25 2022!



Get tickets now!

@LTLFest #LouderThanLife WeLouisville and are very excited to be headlining Louder Than Life on Sunday, September 25 2022!Get tickets now! bit.ly/ltl2022 We ❤️ Louisville and are very excited to be headlining Louder Than Life on Sunday, September 25 2022! Get tickets now! bit.ly/ltl2022@LTLFest #LouderThanLife https://t.co/99cgXZOA9O

The festival also hosts what it calls the “World’s Largest Rock ’N’ Roll Whiskey Festival,” which brings four days of award-winning whiskey, bourbons, spirits, craft beer, and food.

