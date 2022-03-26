5 favorite VMIN moments during BTS concerts

BTS' V and Jimin have been best friends for over 10 years. They were both born in 1995 and are called the 95z by ARMYs. Another name given to the duo is VMIN, which is a mash-up of their names V and Jimin.

The duo call each other soulmates because that's how strong and pure their bond is. This can be seen through their interaction during various shows, interviews, and even concerts.

Concerts are special occasions where BTS completely lets loose and we get to say many hilarious and heartwarming interactions between members. VMIN have always given us plenty of such moments for ARMYs to coo and laugh over, every single concert.

5 best VMIN moments at BTS concerts

1) Acting out Magic Shop lyrics

During BTS' fifth Muster concert, the song Magic Shop was performed. Jimin and V sat together while acting out the lyrics of the song and having fun amongst themselves. Jimin looked adorable in his overalls, trying to "open a door" in V's heart and enter, acting out the lyrics of the song as he sang.

2) BST moment

BST is the abbreviated form of the group's song Blood Sweat and Tears. During their Love Yourself tour, this legendary fancam was born. It shows both V and Jimin getting in position to perform the song, but even before the song started, the charisma and panache they exuded was a testament to their successful artistry. There's a reason why so many other artists try to emulate their stage presence. They were completely in sync while dancing and gave a performance as sensuous as the song itself.

3) Catch and Fall

Sharizma⁷ | Leu day @taetatamic7 When Taehyung almost fell and jimin saved him:(

When Taehyung almost fell and jimin saved him:(https://t.co/5nSGmNgKfN

This cute moment during the Love Yourself Speak Yourself final concert in Seoul was heartwarming for all the ARMYs watching. V lost balance and Jimin caught on to him, saving him from falling. Later, a second angle of the video was released which showed Jimin was the one who made V lose balance as a joke but later also saved him from the fall. It was a fun little prank between friends and they hugged it out.

4) Jump hugs

vmin @vminiesflm if vmin do this again at the concert i’ll cry my eyes out if vmin do this again at the concert i’ll cry my eyes out https://t.co/SwkZnc9u1x

VMIN are always seen hugging or being affectionate with each other throughout the concert. These jump hugs are something that they do. One of them runs up to the other to jump into their arms and hug each other. It's a very cute spontaneous thing they do to show how much they're enjoying their time at the concert.

5) Piggy-back ride

무민⁷ jimin OST ☆ @kkukstudio VMIN WAS SO CUTE THE WHOLE CONCERT VMIN WAS SO CUTE THE WHOLE CONCERT 😭 https://t.co/yodLu5c8QO

At the end of the Permission to Dance On Stage concert, Jimin ran up to V and jumped on his back. V then proceeded to give Jimin a piggy-back ride right up to the main stage. Both of them were laughing and giggling over this and it was such a touching moment to have witnessed between two best friends.

VMIN have always looked after each other on and off screen and that can definitely be seen during concerts where they have their little interactions in between songs.

Edited by Sabika