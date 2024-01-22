Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Blue Enamel Watch Collection: More details explored

The Switzerland-based watch company Jaeger-LeCoultre recently showcased its new iteration from the Master Ultra Thin lineup. The Chinese singer and artist Jackson Yee promoted the watch campaign, which offers excellent craftsmanship and innovation of Jaeger-LeCoultre.

This watch has been promoted with the motto:

"The best is yet to come, right on time."

Taking inspiration from the young singer and artist Jackson Yee, the brand underscores the importance of hard work and time. The watch boasts an exquisite allure with its combination of pink gold and navy blue.

The Tourbillon watch blends the visions of the northern and southern hemispheres by infusing the tourbillon and moon phase elements, boasting the sheer details. It continues with the straight-line sunrays, spreading from the center to the edge, ensuring the poised shine on the midnight blue dial. The date display is placed close to the intricated moon phase, incessantly underscoring the brand's testament.

However, the brand has not yet revealed the release date and price point of the fresh model at the time of writing this article.

The fresh timepiece from Jaeger-LeCoultre's Master Ultra Thin lineup comes in moonlight blue and pink gold

The Swiss watch-making company Jaeger-LeCoultre exhibits its prowess through their numerous lineups and Master Thin is one of them. The brand specializes in slender structures, offering an assortment of fashionable watches aligned with modern-day needs.

The brand has launched a campaign with its global ambassador Jackson Yee, a Chinese artist and singer. Jaeger-LeCoultre writes about the campaign:

"It is an end, but also a beginning. We look back on an amazing year. It comes from taking the right step at the right time. Time has its own law; pain has its own gains. Jackson Yee’s fingers hit notes, his brush flows on paper. Practice makes him greater. The smallest effort helps him build a path. A path to his home. To where he has always belonged. The best is yet to come, right on time."

The latest iteration of the Master Ultra Thin lineup, the Tourbillon Enamel, exudes elegance with different shades of blue and pink gold. The most visible part of the watch is its 180 sunrays, boasting a hand-guilloché pattern. Each line ensures fine detailing, spreading from center to edge.

The guilloché work is another innovative creation from Jaeger-LeCoultre, which has been infused in this watch as well. The enamel has been crafted with several layers of Grand Feu material in high heat.

On the dial, the design has been formed with two circular panels. The tourbillon is etched at the 6 o'clock position, showcasing the intricated structure of the watch, molded in pink gold. The hands are painted with fashionable gold-colored Dauphine, exuding the luxurious luster.

Further details explored

Jaeger LeCoultre writes:

"The Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Enamel in pink gold presents a mesmerizing symphony of craftsmanship and precision. Meticulously crafted by our artisans in the Atelier des Métiers Rares™, the Grand Feu enamel guilloché blue dial is a testimony of the manufacturer's precious savoir-faire."

The brand added:

"While the date display sits at 12 o'clock, the tourbillon takes centre stage, showcasing its intricate dance and further elevating the watch's allure."

At the 12 o'clock position, the circular structure provides the calculation of the date, designed in an intricated manner, seamlessly blending complexity and sophistication. However, the brand has not yet unveiled its release date and price.