7 most expensive women’s watches in the world

The pinnacle of women’s watchmaking reaches astronomical costs by balancing exceptional craftsmanship with luxury. In addition to serving a practical purpose, these watches represent exclusivity and exude a sophisticated aesthetic and careful design.

Crafted in esteemed workshops by well-known labels, every watch is an elaborate fusion of valuable and uncommon materials. These watches are examples of exquisite craftsmanship and sophisticated aesthetics that go beyond their utilitarian function.

In the realm of fine watchmaking, the most expensive women’s watches not only signify the passing of time but also serve as evidence of the marriage of the finest levels of design creativity and craftsmanship.

Christophe Claret Margot and six other most expensive women’s watches in the world

The most common watch brands for women tend to offer cutting-edge design and unrivaled quality. Some timepieces, like the most expensive Omega watches and the most expensive Patek Phillippe watches, go beyond the typical, evolving into wearable artworks that showcase the dedication and talent of their creators.

1. Christophe Claret Margot – $299,400

Christophe Claret Margot – $299,400 (Image by aBlogToWatch)

Christophe Claret's Margot timepiece is an exquisitely designed and distinctly feminine watch. It has a unique in-house movement that incorporates a fun feature from childhood: the "He loves me, he does not" game. When you press the two o'clock button, petals disappear one by one under the dial of this timepiece, which is one of the most expensive women’s watches. With this, it reveals whether or not your crush likes you back.

Once all of the petals have been removed, the answer appears at the bottom of the watch. To play again, press the four o'clock button, and the flower will come back to life. The Christophe Claret Margot is limited to only 20 pieces.

2. Audemars Piguet SAPPHIRE ORBe – Price $ 904,000

Audemars Piguet SAPPHIRE ORBe (Image via Horologium)

In 2015, one of the most expensive women’s watches from the high-jewelry line of Audemars Piguet made its debut — the Sapphire Orbe. Just like some of the luxury fashion brands, this exquisite watch also pays tribute to the Le Brassus region, particularly the river bearing the same name, starting with the Diamond Punk and continuing through the Diamond Fury and the Diamond Outrage.

This watch is embellished with more than 12,000 carefully selected, cut, and hand-set white, blue, and orange gemstones. Its central feature is an 18-karat white gold dial set with orange sapphires, which opens to reveal a dome covered in blue sapphires.

3. Richard Mille RM 19-02 Manual Winding Tourbillon Fleur – $ 955,500

Richard Mille RM 19-02 Manual Winding Tourbillon Fleur – $ 955,500 (Image by Watchonista)

The Richard Mille RM 19-02 Manual Winding Tourbillon Fleur is one of the most expensive women’s watches and a stylish timepiece with a unique twist. The dial features a tourbillon inside a white-gold Magnolia flower. Being one of the most popular watch brands for women, this one features an automaton with five pink-painted white gold petals that open and close every 5 minutes, revealing and concealing the flying tourbillon.

The tourbillon center is set with precious stones, and the case and dial are both set with diamonds. Among the most expensive women’s watches, this limited edition watch is rare and has only 30 pieces.

4. Jacob & Co. Caviar Emerald Tourbillon – $2.4 MILLION

Jacob & Co. Caviar Emerald Tourbillon – $2.4 MILLION (Image by Watchonista)

The Caviar Emerald Tourbillon watch by Jacob & Co. was created after a laborious, almost two-year process driven by the challenge of finding the perfect stones. It was challenging to ensure that every gem matched precisely because there were 424 emeralds totaling 32.39 carats.

Even after the ideal stones were located, another twelve months were dedicated to the laborious setting of these precious emeralds. Being one of the most expensive women’s watches, this watch is a remarkable work of art; it has an invisible setting and, rather a challenging task, emeralds covering the dial and casing. If you wish to get your hands on similar watch designs, explore some of the most affordable Rolex watches to expand your collection with ease.

5. Cartier Secret Phoenix Décor Watch – $2.76 MILLION

Cartier Secret Phoenix Décor Watch – $2.76 MILLION (Image by X/DD_Buyers)

This magnificent timepiece is the crowning achievement of Cartier's collection. Its 18-karat white gold design brilliantly depicts the essence of a phoenix in flight.

Being one of the most expensive watches, this watch is a work of art, adorned with over 3,010 diamonds totaling 80.13 carats, emeralds for eyes, and a 3.53-carat pear-shaped portrait-cut diamond. The word "secret" in its name refers to the timepiece's inconspicuous placement within the phoenix, which adds to its unparalleled artistry.

6. Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette – $26 million

Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette – $26 million (Image by The Netizens Report)

Being one of the best women's watches, this one is shaped like a cuff and has five square links. These links have 576 diamonds or are composed of polished, precious metal.

Being one of the most expensive women’s watches, this unique watch is powered by a tiny movement that fits inside one of the cubes, the Jaeger-LeCoultre caliber 101. The world record for the smallest mechanical hand-wound movement has been held by this caliber since 1929.

7. Graff Hallucination – $55 million

Graff Hallucination – $55 million (Image by Superwatchman)

With a price tag of $55 million, the Graff Hallucination debuted at Baselworld in 2014, becoming the most expensive timepiece at the time. Being one of the most expensive women’s watches, this beautiful timepiece, encrusted with more than 110 carats of rare colored diamonds, reflects Laurence Graff's innovative notion.

Thousands of hours of exquisite craftsmanship were required to correctly place the stones, which displayed outstanding cutting and vibrant colors.

Conclusion

Most expensive women’s watches are more than just timepieces; they combine exclusivity, artistry, and fine craftsmanship. Not only do smartwatches for Android function flawlessly, but their miniature artwork, crafted by incredibly talented watchmakers, is another reason why people adore them.

Their extremely expensive cost makes them even more unique, elevating them to the status of luxury and wealth. You can also get your hands on some of the most expensive watches to expand your collection with ease.