The best smartwatches for Android pair perfectly with any Android smartphone since they offer more functionality than just showing time. They function as small smartphones that you can use to answer calls, send text messages, and even navigate around unknown places. About five to six years ago, Apple smartwatches were the most sought-after because of their unified compatibility with the Apple ecosystem devices and advanced features. But the times have changed, and the best smartwatches for Android offer similar functionalities and better health monitoring.

So, in this article, we will look at some of the best smartwatches for Android you can buy right now. All these watches are easily compatible with any Android smartphone, so you will get unified accessibility.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and other great smartwatches for Android you can buy right now

1) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ($379)

Regarding Android smartwatches, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is probably the best healthy Android smartwatch you can buy right now. It has better sensors than the Galaxy Watch 4, with features like deep sleep tracking, body composition, and monitoring challenging exercises. This watch also offers better battery support than its predecessor, with up to three days of battery life.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a sapphire crystal display, and the titanium materials used to construct the casing increase the likelihood that nothing will be scratched or damaged, even after an accidental fall. Compared to the Galaxy Watch 5, the added weight might bother some, but with better battery life and exercise support, it's a better watch to go for.

2) Google Pixel Watch ($280)

Next, we have the Google Pixel Watch, which is Google's first offering in the world of smartwatches. It has a beautiful domed-circular display, although with noticeable bezels. But it still offers much better health support, as its Fitbit integration for health tracking is a boon for fitness enthusiasts. Other than that, the heart rate tracking is also accurate.

But there are bound to be cons as it's a first-generation device. The watch only offers one-day battery life, especially if you use GPS navigation and sleep tracking 24x7. The Pixel Watch still distinguishes itself from other Android smartwatches thanks to its robust design, accurate fitness monitoring, and the latest Wear OS support.

3) Fossil Gen 6 ($179)

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is the best example of style meeting technology, as it has different bands ranging from leather to stainless steel and supports all modern smartwatch functionalities. It has a circular OLED touchscreen display, which is bright in outdoor conditions, and has multiple watch faces, as it runs Google's latest version of Wear OS.

The Fossil Gen 6 comes without cellular connectivity but has several integrated sensors for measuring heart rate, blood oxygen level, and other health-related readings. Additionally, it includes a built-in GPS for navigation, and when paired with an Android smartphone, it can stream audio or take calls.

4) Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5 ($350)

The TicWatch Pro 5 has a tough look and is suitable for outdoor use, similar to Amazfit sports smartwatches. But it also has a luxury appearance thanks to its stainless steel frame, rubberized watch straps, and subtle body grooves. It is also the first smartwatch with Qualcomm's most recent Wearable Platform, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset.

In addition to having more power, it has a longer battery life than any of its rivals. Even with all the tracking capabilities turned on, this watch can comfortably last 4 to 5 days on a single charge. All these features make it a solid option as one of the best smartwatches for Android.

5) Garmin Venu 2 Plus ($450)

Lastly, we have the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, which has many health monitoring features. It also supports the voice assistant feature from your Android smartphone and stainless steel body for extra premiums. The Venu 2 Plus is a stronger sell for people who want their smartwatch to be premium-looking, while it upholds Garmin's reputation for extensive fitness tracking and precise GPS.

The icing on the cake is the long nine days' battery life, which can even be doubled if you do not take calls frequently through this watch. Though, we would have loved LTE connectivity at its asking price of $450. Regardless, with its long battery life and premium looks, we surely can recommend it to most smartwatch enthusiasts.

So, this concludes our list of the best smartwatches for Android currently available in the market. If you want a calling smartwatch with all health-related tracking, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro makes much more sense. Otherwise, for all other users, the rest of the four smartwatches with or without cellular connectivity are equally good.

