5 best Android smartwatches for daily use in 2023

Your daily routine can be made significantly more convenient with an excellent Android smartwatch. Regardless of which smartphone you own, you should consider getting an Android smartwatch since it can promptly deliver important app alerts to you and track your health objectives. Most modern wearables allow you to see who is calling, read a text, or check alerts without taking out your smartphone.

This article lists some of the best Android smartwatches you can buy right now, especially for daily use.

Garmin Instinct 2 and other great Android smartwatches for daily use

1) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ($399)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a big improvement over the previous-gen wearables from the company, as it promises up to three days of battery life and better GPS support. Its AMOLED screen is super smooth and easily visible even in harsh sunlight.

Various built-in sensors also monitor your health and fitness readings, and its LTE support means you can easily pick up or dial calls. All these features make it an easy recommendation for Android users.

2) Amazfit GTR 3 Pro ($189)

If you want a premium-looking budget wearable with more than a week of battery life, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro should be your go-to choice. This device also supports offline voice controls, which means the menu layouts and settings can be easily changed without using your hands.

Your heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress level, and more health readings can all be measured with the GTR 3 Pro. Though the lack of NFC and calling support can be a bummer for many users, its advantages outweigh the disadvantages.

3) Garmin Instinct 2 ($299)

The Garmin Instinct 2 boasts almost a month's battery life, supporting solar charging support. This feature is the perfect companion for outdoor tracking or fitness-related work. Other than this, you also get a five-button operation and a fairly accurate heart rate sensor.

The device can also be paired with the Garmin Connect app to get all timely app or call alerts.

4) Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 ($349)

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 supports Google's latest Wear OS, just like the Google Pixel Watch, but also improves upon it with up to four days of battery life.

The TicWatch Pro 5 resembles the tough, outdoor-themed watches sold by Amazfit from the outside, thanks to its stainless steel casing and sturdy bands. The device is also almost bezel-less, ensuring you can read the incoming texts or app alerts without obstructions. All these features make it a solid smartwatch for daily use.

5) Fitbit Versa 4 ($199)

Lastly, we have Fitbit's Versa 4, which is one of the most lightweight wearables you can buy right now. It's great for daily use, as you can get daily activity target reminders and different workout modes using the Fitbit app.

Fitbit's Versa 4 has a 1.7-inch display, which is easily visible outdoors. The device also supports Google Maps for quick navigation suggestions.

With a four-day battery life and a lightweight design, the Versa 4 is a perfect choice for most smartwatch lovers.

So, there you have it. These are currently the five best Android smartwatches for daily use. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is an excellent choice if you have a Samsung smartphone. The other smartwatches are suitable for any user, and you can buy one according to your liking or budget preferences.

