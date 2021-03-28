James Charles labels conversation with merch designer who called him a pedophile as "completely fake"

Beauty YouTuber and internet personality James Charles has been on the receiving end of multiple pedophilia and grooming allegations over the past couple of months.
In light of the allegations against the celebrity of his stature, more people have come forward to share their experiences with Charles.
Among those people is a merch designer who has allegedly shared screenshots of a conversation with the beauty YouTuber about a potential collaboration where the designer apparently called Charles a pedophile.
Charles maintains that the conversation did not occur at all and was entirely fabricated by the designer.
James Charles refutes the claim that he interacted with a designer that called him a pedophile
The tweet in question was by user @denzelcanvas, who claims that he was approached by Charles on Twitter to collab for some "Sister Merch."
Posting screenshots of the exchange, the user claims he called Charles out and "caught him in 4K."
The designer replied to Charles with a picture of an orange prison jumpsuit with the word "Sisters" printed on it and followed up by saying, "I don't work with pedophiles."
Charles claims that the entire exchange was "completely fake" and never occurred, stating that he's never spoken to the company in any capacity. Since Charles was blocked on Twitter by the designer, he could not respond to the allegations.
At this point, it's Charles' word against the designer, but the internet seems to have gotten a kick out of the entire exchange.
While it cannot be confirmed if the claims are legitimate or clout chasing, the negative press against Charles seems to be spreading like wildfire.
