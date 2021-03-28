James Charles labels conversation with merch designer who called him a pedophile as "completely fake"

Beauty YouTuber and internet personality James Charles has been on the receiving end of multiple pedophilia and grooming allegations over the past couple of months.

In light of the allegations against the celebrity of his stature, more people have come forward to share their experiences with Charles.

Among those people is a merch designer who has allegedly shared screenshots of a conversation with the beauty YouTuber about a potential collaboration where the designer apparently called Charles a pedophile.

Charles maintains that the conversation did not occur at all and was entirely fabricated by the designer.

James Charles refutes the claim that he interacted with a designer that called him a pedophile

INSTANT REGRET: James Charles reaches out to merch designer. Merch designer responds saying he doesn’t work with pedophiles. James Charles blocks him on all social media. pic.twitter.com/ArA1LhSE5g — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 26, 2021

The tweet in question was by user @denzelcanvas, who claims that he was approached by Charles on Twitter to collab for some "Sister Merch."

Posting screenshots of the exchange, the user claims he called Charles out and "caught him in 4K."

James Charles blocked the merch designer on all social media. pic.twitter.com/vwjFMJ3270 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 26, 2021

The designer replied to Charles with a picture of an orange prison jumpsuit with the word "Sisters" printed on it and followed up by saying, "I don't work with pedophiles."

James Charles claims the interaction is fake https://t.co/0iIIjv8CUf — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 26, 2021

Charles claims that the entire exchange was "completely fake" and never occurred, stating that he's never spoken to the company in any capacity. Since Charles was blocked on Twitter by the designer, he could not respond to the allegations.

At this point, it's Charles' word against the designer, but the internet seems to have gotten a kick out of the entire exchange.

Say what you will about the allegations but this shit is hilarious — 🌶Tommy🌶CHECK PINNED🧭 (@bugwasted) March 26, 2021

OMFG i would kill myslef thats so embarrassing 😭😭😭😭 — phoenician (@preferablynoone) March 26, 2021

that is how everyone should act when james says anything lmao — 🌞 (@wherebethebird) March 26, 2021

PERIODDDDD LMFAOOOO I HOPE THAT KEPT HIM UP AT NIGHT — ً (@girljoegoldberg) March 26, 2021

you know he'll be thinking about that for weeks — ⚪️ (@futurelvers) March 26, 2021

AS THE MERCH DESIGNER SHOULDDDDD IM SO PROUD — kate (@katexcloud_) March 26, 2021

Now if only tiktokers and youtubers acted like this to him instead of collabing with him. — Alexandra Cozic (@alli_cozic) March 26, 2021

While it cannot be confirmed if the claims are legitimate or clout chasing, the negative press against Charles seems to be spreading like wildfire.

