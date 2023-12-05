James Nowak car accident: GoFundMe raises more than $40,000 for former partner of Peter Jerving post Milwaukee tragedy

Tragedy struck on Sunday night, December 3, when an off-duty Milwaukee police officer, identified as James Nowak, got into a dangerous car crash. The 30-year-old officer was seriously injured and is currently in grave condition at the Froedtert Hospital. Oak Creek police reported that the officer is not expected to survive.

The officer, an almost ten-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, was a former partner of the late Peter Jerving, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in February 2023. A GoFundMe was set up to help his family and wife, Julia. The fundraiser, with a target of $10,000, has amassed $40,936 at the time of writing this article.

Officer James Nowak tragically crashed into a semi-truck

On Sunday, December 3, off-duty officer James Nowak was seriously injured in a car vs semi-truck crash. An Oak Creek police officer told WISN 12 News that James' car and a semi-truck were going southbound on S Pennsylvania Ave when the truck tried taking a U-turn. James' car slammed into the side of the semi, nearly going under it.

On December 4, a press release by the Oak Creek Police Department confirmed that James Nowak, who was the only passenger in the car, was transported to Froedtert Hospital by a Fire Department paramedic ambulance.

The semi-truck driver and the passenger were uninjured. The report revealed that both of them were cooperative with the authorities. The press release stated:

"Nowak is currently in the intensive care unit at Froedtert Hospital in grave condition. He is not expected to survive."

Oak Creek's Jordyn Smokovich started a GoFundMe on behalf of James' family. The fundraiser called James the "happiest-go-lucky guy, James “Jimmy” Nowak," a loving husband, son, brother, brother-in-law, grandson, nephew, and uncle. It revealed that Nowak had served as an officer at the Milwaukee Police Department for around a decade. The GoFundMe stated:

"Jimmy had many friends and was always the life of the party. He could put a smile on anyone’s face at any given time. Jimmy truly had the biggest heart and laugh. Jimmy is one soul everyone will deeply miss."

It added:

"Julia, Jimmy’s wife, would never ask anyone for help but has always been the most giving person. Julia has helped countless family, friends, and strangers. Julia has never asked for anything in return or expected it."

The fundraiser said that any contribution would be of help to Julia and her family during this "tragic time." The donations will help with the funeral costs, medical bills, and the sudden loss of income. Even though the goal was set to $10,000, the fundraiser amassed $40,936 from 481 donations at the time of writing this article. A growing memorial was set up for Nowak at Oak & Pennsylvania.

James Nowak is a former partner of Heroic Officer Peter Jerving. Jerving was killed in February 2023 in a foot chase with a suspect, who was also shot and killed.