James Taylor Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

American singer-songwriter James Taylor is set to hit the road starting this April and has released the tour dates for Canada, US, and Europe tours going up to November. Taylor’s opening act will be featured by Jackson Browne, who is also set to tour separately this year.

The tickets for James Taylor can be purchased from Ticketmaster or Ticket Network. The presale for his summer tour tickets will begin from March 22 at 10 AM, while the general sale will go live on March 25 at 10 AM EST.

James Taylor had rescheduled his UK and European tour to Autumn 2022, which are now slated for September. Fans who have previously purchased the tickets can use them for the rescheduled dates of the tour. The regular tickets for the US tour start from $80 and differ according to the venues.

James Taylor has released 20 studio albums, including his 1968 self-titled debut and his latest LP, 2020's 'American Standard.' Some of his famous singles include Handyman, You've Got a Friend, How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You), and Fire and Rain, which the artist will perform at the shows.

James Taylor Tour 2022: Ticket prices and more

The dates for James Taylor’s Canada Tour along with Jackson Browne are as follows:

April 21, 2022 -- St. John’s, NL, Canada at Mile One Centre

April 24, 2022 -- Halifax, NS, Canada at Scotiabank Centre

April 25, 2022 -- Moncton, NB, Canada at Avenir Centre

April 27, 2022 -- Ottawa, ON, Canada at Canadian Tire Center

April 28, 2022 -- Montreal, QC, Canada at Centre Bell

April 30, 2022 -- London, ON, Canada at Budweiser Gardens

May 1, 2022 -- Toronto, ON, Canada at Scotiabank Arena

May 5, 2022 -- Winnipeg, MB, Canada at Canada Life Centre

May 7, 2022 -- Calgary, AB, Canada at Scotiabank Saddledome

May 9, 2022 -- Edmonton, AB, Canada at Rogers Place

May 11, 2022 -- Victoria, BC, Canada at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

May 12, 2022 -- Vancouver, BC, Canada at Rogers Arena

James Taylor 2022 US Summer Tour

June 21, 2022 -- Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena

June 24, 2022 -- Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

June 25, 2022 -- Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena

June 27, 2022 -- Allentown, PA at PPL Center

June 28, 2022 -- Canandaigua, NY at CMAC Amphitheatre

June 30, 2022 -- Gilford, NH at Bank of NH Pavilion

July 1, 2022 -- Providence, RI at Dunkin Donuts Center

July 3 & 4, 2022 -- Lenox, MA at Tanglewood

July 15, 2022 -- Rogers, AR at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

July 16, 2022 -- Wichita, KS at Intrust Bank Arena

July 18, 2022 -- Colorado Springs, CO at Broadmoor World Arena

July 19, 2022 -- Denver, CO at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 21, 2022 -- Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

July 22, 2022 -- Austin, TX at Moody Center

July 24, 2022 -- Albuquerque, NM at Rio Rancho Events Center

July 26, 2022 -- Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

July 28, 2022 -- Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena

July 30, 2022 -- Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

August 20, 2022 -- Lenox, MA at Tanglewood

James Taylor 2022 European Tour rescheduled dates

September 19, 2022 -- Madrid, Spain at Auditorio Nacional

September 20, 2022 -- Barcelona, Spain at Palau de la Musica Catalana

September 22, 2022 -- Bilbao, Spain at Palacio Euskalduna

September 26, 2022 -- Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

September 28, 2022 -- Stuttgart, Germany at Beethovensaal

September 29, 2022 -- Paris, France at L’Olympia

October 2, 2022 -- Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 3, 2022 -- Brussels, Belgium at Palais Des Beaux Arts (Bozar)

October 5, 2022 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

October 7, 2022 -- Glasgow, United Kingdom at SEC Armadillo

October 8, 2022 -- Leeds, United Kingdom at First Direct Arena

October 10 & 11, 2022 -- London, United Kingdom at Eventim Apollo

October 13, 2022 -- Brighton, United Kingdom at Brighton Centre

October 14, 2022 -- Birmingham, United Kingdom at Resorts World Arena

October 17, 2022 -- Manchester, United Kingdom at O2 Apollo

October 28, 2022 -- Milan, Italy at Teatro degli Arcimboldi

October 30, 2022 -- Rome, Italy at Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Sala S. Cecilia

October 31, 2022 -- Florence, Italy at Teatro Verdi

November 2, 2022 -- Bassano del Grappa, Italy at Palabassano 2

November 3, 2022 -- Turin, Italy at Teatro Colosseo

November 7, 2022 -- Zurich, Switzerland at Samsung Hall

November 8, 2022 -- Frankfurt, Germany at Jahrhunderthalle

November 10, 2022 -- Berlin, Germany at Tempodrom

November 11, 2022 -- Antwerp, Belgium at Queen Elizabeth Hall

November 13, 2022 -- Randers, Denmark at Vaerket

November 15, 2022 -- Stockholm, Sweden at Cirkus

November 17, 2022 -- Copenhagen, Denmark at Falkoner Center

November 20, 2022 -- Hamburg, Germany at Zeltphilharmonie

James Taylor won several Grammys through the years

Taylor has won various Grammys throughout his career that has spanned over five decades. The most recent was in 2021 for the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, American Standard. He won Grammys in 1972 and 1977 for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male for the sings You’ve Got a Friend and Handy Man.

In 1998, he won the Best Pop Album for Hourglass and the Best Pop Vocal Performance for Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight; in 2003, James Taylor won the Best Country Collaboration With Vocals, How's the World Treating You with Alison Krauss.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha