James Taylor Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

American singer-songwriter James Taylor is set to hit the road starting this April and has released the tour dates for Canada, US, and Europe tours going up to November. Taylor’s opening act will be featured by Jackson Browne, who is also set to tour separately this year.
The tickets for James Taylor can be purchased from Ticketmaster or Ticket Network. The presale for his summer tour tickets will begin from March 22 at 10 AM, while the general sale will go live on March 25 at 10 AM EST.
James Taylor had rescheduled his UK and European tour to Autumn 2022, which are now slated for September. Fans who have previously purchased the tickets can use them for the rescheduled dates of the tour. The regular tickets for the US tour start from $80 and differ according to the venues.
James Taylor has released 20 studio albums, including his 1968 self-titled debut and his latest LP, 2020's 'American Standard.' Some of his famous singles include Handyman, You've Got a Friend, How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You), and Fire and Rain, which the artist will perform at the shows.
James Taylor Tour 2022: Ticket prices and more
The dates for James Taylor’s Canada Tour along with Jackson Browne are as follows:
- April 21, 2022 -- St. John’s, NL, Canada at Mile One Centre
- April 24, 2022 -- Halifax, NS, Canada at Scotiabank Centre
- April 25, 2022 -- Moncton, NB, Canada at Avenir Centre
- April 27, 2022 -- Ottawa, ON, Canada at Canadian Tire Center
- April 28, 2022 -- Montreal, QC, Canada at Centre Bell
- April 30, 2022 -- London, ON, Canada at Budweiser Gardens
- May 1, 2022 -- Toronto, ON, Canada at Scotiabank Arena
- May 5, 2022 -- Winnipeg, MB, Canada at Canada Life Centre
- May 7, 2022 -- Calgary, AB, Canada at Scotiabank Saddledome
- May 9, 2022 -- Edmonton, AB, Canada at Rogers Place
- May 11, 2022 -- Victoria, BC, Canada at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
- May 12, 2022 -- Vancouver, BC, Canada at Rogers Arena
James Taylor 2022 US Summer Tour
- June 21, 2022 -- Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena
- June 24, 2022 -- Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center
- June 25, 2022 -- Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena
- June 27, 2022 -- Allentown, PA at PPL Center
- June 28, 2022 -- Canandaigua, NY at CMAC Amphitheatre
- June 30, 2022 -- Gilford, NH at Bank of NH Pavilion
- July 1, 2022 -- Providence, RI at Dunkin Donuts Center
- July 3 & 4, 2022 -- Lenox, MA at Tanglewood
- July 15, 2022 -- Rogers, AR at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
- July 16, 2022 -- Wichita, KS at Intrust Bank Arena
- July 18, 2022 -- Colorado Springs, CO at Broadmoor World Arena
- July 19, 2022 -- Denver, CO at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- July 21, 2022 -- Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
- July 22, 2022 -- Austin, TX at Moody Center
- July 24, 2022 -- Albuquerque, NM at Rio Rancho Events Center
- July 26, 2022 -- Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center
- July 28, 2022 -- Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena
- July 30, 2022 -- Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena
- August 20, 2022 -- Lenox, MA at Tanglewood
James Taylor 2022 European Tour rescheduled dates
- September 19, 2022 -- Madrid, Spain at Auditorio Nacional
- September 20, 2022 -- Barcelona, Spain at Palau de la Musica Catalana
- September 22, 2022 -- Bilbao, Spain at Palacio Euskalduna
- September 26, 2022 -- Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
- September 28, 2022 -- Stuttgart, Germany at Beethovensaal
- September 29, 2022 -- Paris, France at L’Olympia
- October 2, 2022 -- Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
- October 3, 2022 -- Brussels, Belgium at Palais Des Beaux Arts (Bozar)
- October 5, 2022 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live
- October 7, 2022 -- Glasgow, United Kingdom at SEC Armadillo
- October 8, 2022 -- Leeds, United Kingdom at First Direct Arena
- October 10 & 11, 2022 -- London, United Kingdom at Eventim Apollo
- October 13, 2022 -- Brighton, United Kingdom at Brighton Centre
- October 14, 2022 -- Birmingham, United Kingdom at Resorts World Arena
- October 17, 2022 -- Manchester, United Kingdom at O2 Apollo
- October 28, 2022 -- Milan, Italy at Teatro degli Arcimboldi
- October 30, 2022 -- Rome, Italy at Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Sala S. Cecilia
- October 31, 2022 -- Florence, Italy at Teatro Verdi
- November 2, 2022 -- Bassano del Grappa, Italy at Palabassano 2
- November 3, 2022 -- Turin, Italy at Teatro Colosseo
- November 7, 2022 -- Zurich, Switzerland at Samsung Hall
- November 8, 2022 -- Frankfurt, Germany at Jahrhunderthalle
- November 10, 2022 -- Berlin, Germany at Tempodrom
- November 11, 2022 -- Antwerp, Belgium at Queen Elizabeth Hall
- November 13, 2022 -- Randers, Denmark at Vaerket
- November 15, 2022 -- Stockholm, Sweden at Cirkus
- November 17, 2022 -- Copenhagen, Denmark at Falkoner Center
- November 20, 2022 -- Hamburg, Germany at Zeltphilharmonie
James Taylor won several Grammys through the years
Taylor has won various Grammys throughout his career that has spanned over five decades. The most recent was in 2021 for the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, American Standard. He won Grammys in 1972 and 1977 for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male for the sings You’ve Got a Friend and Handy Man.
In 1998, he won the Best Pop Album for Hourglass and the Best Pop Vocal Performance for Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight; in 2003, James Taylor won the Best Country Collaboration With Vocals, How's the World Treating You with Alison Krauss.