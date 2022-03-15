Jackson Browne Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has announced a full band tour called Evening With, which will take place from June through September. The tour supports his recent album Downhill From Everywhere, which was released nearly five decades since his 1972 debut LP.
Jackson Browne, who is now 73, will join James Taylor and his All Star Band for a few days across Canada. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.
Fans can get presale ticket information from here. The pre-sale tickets will be available from March 15 from 12 PM CDT and are priced at $49.95 to $149.95 plus applicable service charges.
Jackson Browne 2022 tour dates
The upcoming tour's dates and venues are listed down below:
- June 3 – Maryland Heights, MO at Saint Louis Music Park
- June 4 – Camdenton, MO at Ozarks Amphitheater
- June 6 – Salina, KS at Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
- June 7 – Kansas City, MO at Kansas City Music Hall
- June 10 – Rochester Hills, MI at Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- June 11 – Huber Heights, OH at Rose Music Center at The Heights
- June 14 – Waite Park, MN at The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
- June 15 – Milwaukee, WI at Riverside Theater
- June 17 – Highland Park, IL at Ravinia Festival
- June 18 – Appleton, WI at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
- June 21 – Fort Wayne, IN at Foellinger Theater
- June 22 – Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- June 24 – Cincinnati, OH at Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
- June 25 – Northfield, OH at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
- July 13 – Bridgeport, CT at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- July 14 – Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion
- July 16 – Canandaigua, NY at Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
- July 17 – Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at the Mann
- July 19 – Richmond, VA at Altria Theater
- July 20 – Vienna, VA at Filene Center at Wolf Trap
- July 22 – Baltimore, MD at MECU Pavilion
- July 23 – Selbyville, DE at The Freeman Stage at Bayside
- July 26 – New York, NY at The Beacon Theater
- July 27 – New York, NY at The Beacon Theater
- July 29 – New York, NY at The Beacon Theater
- July 30 – New York, NY at The Beacon Theater
- August 31 – San Diego, CA at Humphrey’s
- September 1 – San Diego, CA at Humphrey’s
- September 3 – Costa Mesa, CA at Pacific Amphitheatre
- September 4 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre
- September 7 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl
- September 9 – Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre
- September 10 – Stateline, NV at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)
- September 13 – Eugene, OR at Cuthbert Amphitheatre
- September 14 – Troutdale, OR at McMenamins Edgefield
- September 16 – Seattle, WA at Venue TBD
- September 17- Seattle, WA at Venue TBD
- September 20 – Walla Walla, WA at Wine Country Amphitheater
- September 21 – Boise, ID at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
- September 23 – Sandy, UT at Sandy City Amphitheater
- September 25 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Jackson Browne with James Taylor Canada Tour:
- April 21 – St. John’s, NL at Mile One Centre
- April 24 – Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre
- April 25 – Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre
- April 27 – Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Center
- April 28 – Montreal, QC at Centre Bell
- April 30 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens
- May 1 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena
- May 5 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre
- May 7 – Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome
- May 9 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
- May 11 – Victoria, BC at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
- May 12 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
Jackson Browne has been hailed as one of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time by Rolling Stone. He has written and performed popular songs like Running On Empty, The Pretender, Doctor My Eyes, and Take It Easy, as well as deeply personal ballads such as These Days and In the Shape of a Heart.
Jackson Browne was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007.
As per Browne’s website, the proceeds from both Taylor and Browne’s first show of the tour in New Orleans, LA, will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana to lend support to those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ida, which recently caused destruction across Southeast Louisiana.