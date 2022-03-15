Jackson Browne Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has announced a full band tour called Evening With, which will take place from June through September. The tour supports his recent album Downhill From Everywhere, which was released nearly five decades since his 1972 debut LP.

Jackson Browne, who is now 73, will join James Taylor and his All Star Band for a few days across Canada. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.

Fans can get presale ticket information from here. The pre-sale tickets will be available from March 15 from 12 PM CDT and are priced at $49.95 to $149.95 plus applicable service charges.

Jackson Browne 2022 tour dates

The upcoming tour's dates and venues are listed down below:

June 3 – Maryland Heights, MO at Saint Louis Music Park

June 4 – Camdenton, MO at Ozarks Amphitheater

June 6 – Salina, KS at Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

June 7 – Kansas City, MO at Kansas City Music Hall

June 10 – Rochester Hills, MI at Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 11 – Huber Heights, OH at Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 14 – Waite Park, MN at The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater

June 15 – Milwaukee, WI at Riverside Theater

June 17 – Highland Park, IL at Ravinia Festival

June 18 – Appleton, WI at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

June 21 – Fort Wayne, IN at Foellinger Theater

June 22 – Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 24 – Cincinnati, OH at Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

June 25 – Northfield, OH at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

July 13 – Bridgeport, CT at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 14 – Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion

July 16 – Canandaigua, NY at Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 17 – Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 19 – Richmond, VA at Altria Theater

July 20 – Vienna, VA at Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 22 – Baltimore, MD at MECU Pavilion

July 23 – Selbyville, DE at The Freeman Stage at Bayside

July 26 – New York, NY at The Beacon Theater

July 27 – New York, NY at The Beacon Theater

July 29 – New York, NY at The Beacon Theater

July 30 – New York, NY at The Beacon Theater

August 31 – San Diego, CA at Humphrey’s

September 1 – San Diego, CA at Humphrey’s

September 3 – Costa Mesa, CA at Pacific Amphitheatre

September 4 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre

September 7 – Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl

September 9 – Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre

September 10 – Stateline, NV at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)

September 13 – Eugene, OR at Cuthbert Amphitheatre

September 14 – Troutdale, OR at McMenamins Edgefield

September 16 – Seattle, WA at Venue TBD

September 17- Seattle, WA at Venue TBD

September 20 – Walla Walla, WA at Wine Country Amphitheater

September 21 – Boise, ID at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

September 23 – Sandy, UT at Sandy City Amphitheater

September 25 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Canada Tour:

April 21 – St. John’s, NL at Mile One Centre

April 24 – Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre

April 25 – Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre

April 27 – Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Center

April 28 – Montreal, QC at Centre Bell

April 30 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens

May 1 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

May 5 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

May 7 – Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome

May 9 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

May 11 – Victoria, BC at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

May 12 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Jackson Browne has been hailed as one of the Greatest Songwriters of All Time by Rolling Stone. He has written and performed popular songs like Running On Empty, The Pretender, Doctor My Eyes, and Take It Easy, as well as deeply personal ballads such as These Days and In the Shape of a Heart.

Jackson Browne was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007.

As per Browne’s website, the proceeds from both Taylor and Browne’s first show of the tour in New Orleans, LA, will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana to lend support to those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ida, which recently caused destruction across Southeast Louisiana.

