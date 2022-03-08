Japanese Killing Stone breaks in half: Sessho-seki significance explained as nine-tailed fox myth sparks fear online 

People in Japan are predicting the unleashing of an evil curse after Japan's famous volcanic rock, also nicknamed the "Killing Stone," was split into two. The news went global on Monday, leaving many concerned.

The Japanese myth suggests that the spirit of Tamamo-no-Mae, a beautiful woman who is a nine-tailed fox, was contained in a hunk of lava located in the area of Tochigi Prefecture, Tokyo. The famous stone now resides in the mountains of Nasu.

The separation of the famous rock is believed to have occurred in the past few days. Folklore also mentions that the rock contains poisonous gasses. Hence, giving the name of the Killing Stone. Visitors of the area are now horrified by the occurrence.

Though the rock is believed to contain evil spirits, The Guardian reported that it was exorcised by a Buddhist monk. Japanese people believe that pieces of the cursed rock are not scattered across Japan.

Who is Tamamo-no-Mae, the spirit trapped in the Japanese Killing Stone?

According to myths about the Sessho-seki or Killing Stone, the rock contains the corpse of Tamamo-no-Mae. She is believed to have been part of a secret plan orchestrated by a feudal warlord. She was to take part in the killing of Emperor Toba, who reigned between 1107 and 1123.

The famous stone was registered as a historical site in 1957 after it appeared in the works of Matsuo Basho's The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Since the literary piece was uncovered, it has inspired a play, novel, and film as well.

Masaharu Sugawara, the head of a local guide group, told a local media outlet that it was a "shame" that the historic rock had split because it was a historical site located in the area. However, he agreed that sometimes nature takes its course, which must have led to the stone's split.

A Nasu tourism official commented that he would like to see the stone restored to its original form. He also mentioned that he would be pleased if the demonic entity was resealed within the stone.

Shimotsuke Shimbun has reported that local and national government officials will discuss what is to be done with the stone.

