Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster - Release date, air time, trailer, and everything we know so far

Investigation Discovery or ID is gearing up to stream Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster, a documentary on an ex-spokesman for Subway restaurants named Jared Fogle. It’s set to hit the network on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Viewers can also stream the three-part mini docuseries on Discovery+ the same day.

A trailer for Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster was released recently, and it showcased how journalist and radio host Rochelle Herman-Walrond brought forth the pedophilic crimes of Fogle.

Lasting over a minute, the trailer also features interviews with victims, their parents, and screenshots of chats Fogle exchanged with Herman-Walrond.

The runtime of the docuseries is not yet known, but all ID programs generally last for about an hour. Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster may follow the same as well. To note, all three parts of the forthcoming documentary will hit ID on the same day.

A deep dive into the trailer for Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster

Lasting 1:35 minutes, the recently dropped trailer for Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster is a gritty presentation of how Jared Fogle, a pop culture sensation, fell from grace after his crimes were exposed.

The trailer starts with Herman-Walrond admitting that the story may sound “crazy,” but “it is all true.” As it progresses, a man can be heard narrating how Fogle became a “somebody” from a “nobody.” A young girl is also heard saying that his story was an inspiration for children until it was not anymore.

In other words, Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster intends to show Fogle’s “dangerous secret” and explore his crimes. Parts of the chilling details related to his horrible crimes are recounted by the victims and their parents, making it even more disturbing.

How did Jared Fogle become such a sensation?

Jared Fogle weighed 425 pounds or 193 kg when he studied at Indiana University in 1998. The excessive weight rendered the then 20-year-old Indianapolis native incapable of strolling around the campus, as per reports.

That’s when Fogle incorporated more exercise and two Subway sandwiches into his daily routine. The diet worked in his favor, and within a year, he lost over half his body weight. This drastic change caught the attention of his dormmate, who then wrote an article on him for the Indiana Daily Student, an independent, student-run newspaper for Indiana University in April 1999.

This article caught the attention of Men’s Health magazine, which carried the story in their November 1999 edition. Soon after, a Chicago-based Subway franchisee pursued Fogle, resulting in his first test commercial on January 1, 2000.

After the advertisement was well received, his business association with Subway kick-started.

His fame was further consolidated when Fogle became the subject of several TV shows, parody sketches, and the like. For instance, an SNL parody commercial from 2001 featured TV show host Jimmy Fallon in the role of Fogle.

A year later, South Park made an episode on him, titled Jared Has Aides. In 2017, Fogle was also featured in the video game, South Park: The Fractured but Whole.

He was referenced in the 2002 movie, Austin Powers in Goldmember , and appeared in the 2004 documentary Super Size Me. He also appeared in several TV shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Michael Garboski (MSXenix/MSGWTCO) @MSXenix I recently rewatched Super Size Me. There was one part that didn't age well. Jared from Subway had a small role in the film. He was giving a speech at a Middle school. In a scene following he was talking to young girls, signing autographs. Cringy to see knowing what we know today I recently rewatched Super Size Me. There was one part that didn't age well. Jared from Subway had a small role in the film. He was giving a speech at a Middle school. In a scene following he was talking to young girls, signing autographs. Cringy to see knowing what we know today

All was going well with Fogle until the FBI raided his residence in July 2015 and found substantial evidence connecting him to child p*rnography and s*x crimes, leading to his subsequent arrest.

Fogle is currently serving his 15-year and 8-month sentence at the Englewood-based Federal Correctional Institution.

Poll : 0 votes