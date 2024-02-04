Jenna Ortega has recently set the internet ablaze with the extended scene from her movie MiIler's Girl. In the highlighted scene, Ortega and Adlon exchange smiles, with Ortega inquiring if Adlon is "ready?". Notably, the scene shows Adlon responding with a mischievous grin as Ortega gazes deeply into her eyes. The two of them then slowly move closer, eventually leading to an intense kiss.

The scene, however, sparked controversy. The controversial nature of the kiss primarily stemmed from the intense and varied reactions it elicited from her fanbase. This is because, for some fans, the scene was unexpected.

This was particularly true given Ortega's previous roles and the image they had of her. Subsequently, it led to feelings of discomfort among fans.

"Pls stop putting Jenna Ortega lesbian kissing" - Fans share diverse reactions to the kissing scene

A still from the movie Miller's Girl. (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

The fan reactions to Jenna Ortega's on-screen kissing scenes reveal a range of emotional responses. Notably, a fan expressed distress after seeing Ortega kiss a female character. Moreover, the fans also mentioned how the scene had a dramatic impact on their mood.

Resonating with the opinion of the aforementioned fan, another fan indicated they also wouldn't be comfortable seeing Ortega kiss a woman. Moving forward, another viewer, vexed with the ubiquity of the video on their social media timeline, implored Elon Musk to intervene, presumably to adjust the content they're being shown.

Below are some fan reactions on X showcasing the diverse fan reactions the video has elicited:

Fans reacting to the kissing scene. (Image via X/@poetussy)

Fans reacting to the kissing scene. (Image via X/whatever_icba)

Fans reacting to the kissing scene. (Image via X/@meicee_rollon)

Fans reacting to the kissing scene. (Image via X/@Jennafanaccount)

Fans reacting to the kissing scene. (Image via X/@pain6969696969)

Fans reacting to the kissing scene. (Image via X/@imamsihsabar)

Fans reacting to the kissing scene. (Image via X/@eyrisscoven)

Fans reacting to the kissing scene. (Image via X/@buggedout777)

Why can Jenna Ortega's kissing scene be perceived as controversial by some viewers?

In cases where a scene involves a same-sex kiss like Ortega's, it can spark controversy due to differing societal attitudes towards LGBTQ+ representation. While some viewers embrace it as a positive step for inclusivity, others may have found it contentious due to personal, cultural, or moral beliefs.

Additionally, Jenna Ortega's influence as a celebrity and her young fan demographic might have contributed to the controversy. This is because some viewers could consider such scenes inappropriate for younger audiences.

The scene's depiction of intimacy, while celebrated by some for its portrayal of chemistry and passion, was a point of contention for others, thus fueling the debate and discussion around it.

What role does Jenna Ortega play in Miller's Girl?

In Miller's Girl, Ortega plays the role of Cairo Sweet, a young, intelligent, and precocious student. Notably, the film is a black comedy-drama that revolves around a complex and controversial relationship that develops between Cairo Sweet and her teacher, Jonathan Miller.

Furthermore, this relationship begins following a creative writing assignment, leading to an intricate and complicated storyline. In addition, the nature of this student-teacher relationship forms the core of the film's narrative.

Jenna Ortega's Miller's Girl was released on January 26, 2024. However, the film has failed to gather commendable reviews from fans and critics alike.