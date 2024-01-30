Miller's Girl: Full list of cast in the movie

The highly anticipated Jade Halley Bartlett's dark comedy, Miller's Girl, premiered in theaters on January 26. With Jenna Ortega of Wednesday and Martin Freeman of The Hobbit trilogy in the lead roles, the film marks Bartlett's first directorial venture.

Miller's Girl is the story of Cairo Sweet (Ortega) and her emotional connection with her creative writing teacher, Miller. A writing assignment for Cairo (Ortega) results in her getting caught in an emotional web with Miller, blurring all the lines between teacher and student.

Using well-worn coming-of-age clichés, the film alternates between dark humor and real excitement as Miller and Sweet's relationship starts to shift. Given the intricacy of its subjects, Miller's Girl necessitates a strong lead and ensemble cast.

Introducing the cast of Miller's Girl: Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman

Jenna Ortega as Cairo Sweet

Jenna Ortega as Cairo Sweet (Image via jennaortega/Instagram)

21-year-old Jenna Ortega is one of the most sought-after actors today. Ortega began her career as a child actor, making brief appearances in films such as Iron Man 3 and Insidious Chapter 2. Since then, she has advanced to more senior roles, assuming a prominent position in multiple blockbuster franchises.

She received recognition for both her role as Tara Carpenter in the Scream series and her depiction of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's Addams Family prequel, Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega plays Cairo Sweet, a high school student in Miller's Girl. She is the star student in Miller's class. When Miller acknowledges Cairo's aptitude, she starts idolizing him, which eventually develops into an obsession.

Martin Freeman as Jonathan Miller

Martin Freeman as Miller (Image via IMDb)

British actor Martin Freeman is well-versed in delivering dark thrills on screen. He was nominated for a 2014 Golden Globe Award and received praise for his portrayal of the sly Lester Nygard in Fox's Fargo premiere season.

However, it's his heroic roles, rather than the dark ones that make him most recognized. Characters such as John Watson in the acclaimed BBC series Sherlock and Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy are among the popular ones he's played.

In Miller's Girl, he portrays a teacher, Jonathan Miller, who is immediately enthralled by Cairo, his new student, and impressed by her brilliance and skill. Despite having a boring life and a loveless marriage, he quickly befriends his top student. And that's when things start to go wrong.

Bashir Salahuddin as Boris Fillmore

Bashir Salahuddin (Image via lionsgate@Instagram)

Bashir Salahuddin has acted in popular films such as Cyrano as Le Bret, A Simple Favor as Detective Summerville, and Top Gun: Maverick as Hondo Coleman. In addition, he has been in several high-profile TV shows, including Sherman's Showcase, South Side, GLOW, and others, where he had recurrent parts.

Fillmore is Miller's closest friend and confidante, besides being his coworker. Fillmore becomes anxious upon learning of Cairo and Miller's growing connection.

Dagmara Dominczyk as Beatrice Miller

Dagmara Dominczyk (Image viaIMDb)

Dagmara Dominczyk plays Jonathan's wife, Beatrice Miller. She gained popularity in the HBO series Succession as Karolina Novotney. She also starred in Prodigal Son, Boardwalk Empire, Suits, The Good Wife, and 24. Higher Ground is Vera Farmiga's directorial debut; The Letter, The Immigrant, The Lost Daughter, and Priscilla come after.

She is portrayed in the film as a workaholic and an alcoholic, because of which her marriage is falling apart. Beatrice looks for excitement in her life, just like her husband does, but she doesn't look to him for it.

Gideon Adlon as Winnie

Gideon Adlon (Image via lionsgate@Instagram)

Gideon Adlon of The Society portrays Winnie. Her most well-known roles have been in When We Rise, Criminal Minds, American Crime, and The Thing About Pam on NBC.

She has acted in movies such as Blockers, Sick, The Mustang, and The Craft: Legacy. Adlon is also well-known for her voice work in the Marvel films Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, as well as Pacific Rim: The Black, Battle Kitty, and Shape Island.

As Cairo's roommate and closest friend, Winnie constantly encourages Cairo to engage in daring acts and to be bold and rebellious, yet she finds Cairo and Miller's relationship uncomfortable.

Miller's Girl is streaming on Lionsgate.