Jeopardy! Masters 2023 episode 4 recap: Andrew He and James Holzhauer ranked in top 2 after Games 7 & 8 wins

Jeopardy! Masters 2023 aired episode 4 on Friday, featuring Games 7 and 8. Andrew He and James Holzhauer won in the latest episode and secured their position in the top 2. As per the show’s format, each episode includes two games featuring a group of three champions in each half an hour slot.

The official synopsis of Jeopardy! Masters 2023 reads:

“Six of Jeopardy!’s highest ranked champions will compete for a chance to win $500,000, the Trebek Trophy, and the title of 2023 Jeopardy! Masters Champion.”

In episode 4, Andrew, Sam Buttrey, and Amy Schneider played in Game 7, while Game 8 consisted of James, Mattea Roach, and Matt Amodio.

Jeopardy! Masters 2023 Games 7 & 8 results explored

Jeopardy! Masters has a similar format to its regular Jeopardy! version, however, has one difference. The new tournament comes with a point match system, which means the players will not only be ranked as per their scores but also as per the number of matches they are winning.

In each episode, the player who wins a game gets three points, the second position holder gets one point, and the third ranker gets zero points. Hence, as per the point system, James Holzhauer has won the highest number of games (3) and scored 9 points. Andrew is in second position as he has won two games and scored 8 points.

Let’s take a look at how the aforementioned two champions won Games 7 and 8, respectively, in the ABC game show, Jeopardy! Masters 2023 episode 4:

GAME 7:

Game 7 consisted of three champions — Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, Sam Buttrey, an associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California, and Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California.

Andrew has been leading in the game since the first round. Amy tried her best to come closer to Andrew He’s score in Double Jeopardy, but he found the last Daily Double and bagged a big lead. In the Final Jeopardy, he played smartly by wagering zero dollars. Interestingly, none of the players gave the correct answer to the final question, which helped Andrew win the game.

Under the category of New England Women, the Final Jeopardy question was:

“At her funeral in 1936, it was said that 'the touch of her hand…literally emancipated a soul.’”

The correct answer was “Annie Sullivan.”

Take a look at the results of episode 4 Game 7:

Andrew He: $37,600 – $0 = $37,600 (Who) — 3 points

Amy Schneider: $14,800 – $5,000 = $9,800 (Who is Eddy?) — 1 point

Sam Buttrey: $8,800 – $8,800 = $0 (Who is Barton?) — 0 point

All three champions will return next week for more quarter-final episodes.

GAME 8:

Game 8 featured another set of three champions — Matt Amodio, a postdoctoral researcher from Cambridge, Massachusetts, Mattea Roach, a writer & podcaster from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and James Holzhauer, a self-described game show villain from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite picking the first Daily Double in the Jeopardy round, Matt struggled to bag a good score as compared to James and Mattea. The “self-described villain” of the show ranked first in both the first and second rounds. In the Final Jeopardy round, he gave an incorrect answer to the final question but still won the game.

Under the category of Fictional Places, the final clue of episode 4 Game 8 read:

“The dominions of this land ‘extend five thousand blustrugs (about twelve miles in circumference).’”

The correct answer to the final question was “Lilliput.”

Only Mattea gave the correct answer, while Matt was disqualified as his second round’s score went negative.

Take a look at the results of Jeopardy! Masters 2023 episode 4 Game 8:

James Holzhauer: $24,800 – $1,122 = $23,678 (What’s it like to know James Holzhauer, Ken?) — 3 points

Mattea Roach: $5,800 + $158 = $5,958 (What is Lilliput?) — 1 point

Matt Amodio: -$2,000 (By rule, he didn’t qualify) — 0 point

The players will return next week for another quarter-final round, hosted by Ken Jennings. Jeopardy! Masters consisted of seven episodes (14 games), out of which four episodes (8 games) have been aired. After the 14th game, the show will proceed to two semi-final rounds and one final round.

Jeopardy! Masters episode 5 will air on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

