Jeremy Pope’s Met Gala 2023 look leaves internet in awe: “He won the night” 

The Met Gala 2023 is a night of fashion, glamor, and drama. And ample drama was brought in by Jeremy Pope, who rocked a 30-foot cape with Karl Lagerfeld's face on it. The actor and singer paid homage to the late designer, who was the inspiration behind the theme of the event.

The cape, which was a custom creation by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, impressed netizens. One commented:

The internet can't get enough of the Met Gala 2023 outfit worn by Jeremy Pope

The actor and singer stunned the crowd with his custom Balmain look that featured a hand-drawn illustration of the late designer. Many called the actor’s outfit perfect for the event’s theme.

Many called him a "show-stopper," while others deemed him the "best-dressed man" of the event. Netziens also lavished praise on the designer's incredible work on the stunning cape.

More about Jeremy Pope's tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in a 30-foot cape at the Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala 2023 was a night to remember as A-listers and fashion icons gathered to celebrate the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most influential designers of all time. The theme of the event was "in honor of Karl," and many guests wore outfits that referenced his signature style, his iconic collection, or his beloved cat Choupette.

But perhaps no one managed to make a statement quite like Jeremy Pope, who arrived in a 30-foot cape that had Lagerfeld's face printed on it. The cape, which was designed by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, was made with over 5,000 meters of silk chiffon and took 70 seamstresses to create. It also required five attendants to help Pope move up the museum's steps.

Pope, who was styled by Ugo Mozie, paired the dramatic cape with simple black flared trousers, also from Balmain. He accessorized with a silver necklace and earrings, and wore his hair in a sleek bun. He told reporters that he wanted to honor Lagerfeld's "visionary" and "revolutionary" spirit.

Rousteing, who accompanied Pope on the red carpet, wore a black suit and carried a tote bag that read "Karl Who?," harking back to the one that the late designer sported quite a few times in 2009, according to British Vogue.

Jeremy Pope, who is best known for his roles in Hollywood and Pose, has been making waves in the fashion world lately. He also has a music career and released his debut single New Love earlier this year.

