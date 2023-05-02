Erykah Badu’s Met Gala 2023 look leaves internet in splits: “The yeti has finally arrived”

The Met Gala 2023 was a night to remember, as celebrities from all walks of life gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to celebrate the theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty". The event honored the late fashion legend, who left behind a legacy of innovation, elegance, and creativity. Among the many stars who dazzled on the red carpet, Erykah Badu stood out for her original and captivating look.

The singer-songwriter wore an all-white ensemble that paid homage to Lagerfeld's signature esthetic, while also showcasing her own eclectic and eccentric style. Her white wig stood out among the rest of her outfit and attracted the most attention online. One netizen made a hilarious remark, saying:

"Cosplaying Sia": Erykah Badu's Met Gala 2023 hairstyle spawns a ton of funny memes on the internet

The artist’s Met Gala 2023 look, particularly her hairstyle, caught a lot of attention. Netizens couldn’t slow down sharing hilarious memes, comparing Erykah’s look to Yeti.

Erykah Badu’s Karl Lagerfeld-inspired outfit at the Met Gala 2023

Erykah Badu is no stranger to making a statement with her fashion choices, and the Met Gala 2023 was no exception. The singer and songwriter attended the event, which celebrated the exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", wearing a stunning outfit that paid homage to the late designer.

Erykah Badu's frayed wig and Chanel-inspired beaded dress were made in collaboration with Marni designer Francesco Risso. The singer accessorized her monochromatic white outfit with multi-layered neck chains and loaded her fingers with numerous rings and other accessories. These elements added all the colors to her single-tone outfit.

Badu's outfit was clearly inspired by Lagerfeld's signature style, which often featured black and white contrasts, leather, chains, and accessories. The singer also added her own flair to the look, with her natural hair peeking out from under the hat and veil, and her expressive makeup.

Badu was one of the many celebrities who attended the Met Gala 2023, which honored Lagerfeld's legacy and influence on fashion. Badu's themed look was a perfect example of how she combines her artistic vision with her respect for other artists.

Erykah Badu's 2023 look was a stunning example of how fashion can be both a tribute and a statement. She honored Karl Lagerfeld's legacy by wearing an outfit that captured his iconic style, while also expressing her own personality and creativity.

She showed that she is not afraid to experiment with different styles and genres, and that she can make any look her own.

