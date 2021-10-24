Jirisan, episode 1 spoilers: Ju Ji Hoon and Gianna Jun are wrapped in a terrifying mystery

Jirisan, episode 1 was a spectacular introduction for avid watchers. The show is set in Jirisan National Park and revolves around rangers who help hikers and campers on their excursions. From kids to adults, they work on all missing cases related to the mountain range.

Ju Ji Hoon, as Hyun Jo, joined this team of rangers in 2018 and his first case was to track down a missing young boy. He met Seo Yi-gang, portrayed by Gianna Jun, while he was tasked with following the rangers into the mountain. He didn't have time to acclimate to his work.

Yet upon jumping into action, he followed Yi Gang, his senior at the office. Amidst their efforts, Hyun Jo saw visions of the missing boy, cowering in the cold. It was revealed that he often saw sights of people who were lost in the Jiri Mountain. Apparently, he joined as a ranger in Jirisan, episode 1, to figure out the truth behind this power.

What is the mystery that Yi Gang wanted to solve in Jirisan, episode 1?

Jirisan, episode 1 introduced two timelines. The first followed Yi Gang and Hyun Jo when the latter joined the team in 2018; the second one depicted the two after an accident in 2019. At the time, Yi Gang seemed to be paralyzed from the waist down as she stayed in a wheelchair while Hyun Jo was admitted to the hospital, in what seemed to be a coma.

Despite wanting to keep away, Yi Gang returned to the rangers office to investigate something peculiar. She was perturbed after spotting unnerving bits in photographs of recent search party pictures.

After Hyun Jo and Yi Gang successfully rescued the young school boy in his first case as a ranger, the two discovered a unique method to mark the location of people who got lost in the mountain.

This method of using sticks and stones to mark locations was also used in the most recent missing cases, however, the other rangers were not aware of it. Yi Gang, who knew the importance of the clues, rejoined the task force and even helped in finding the remains of a man who went missing a month ago.

With Hyun Jo in the hospital, Yi Gang wanted to solve the mystery behind the clues left on scene, considering it was their secret in Jirisan, episode 1.

The reason behind Yi Gang and Hyun Jo's accident in the past was not revealed in Jirisan, episode 1. However, it was hinted that the two were stranded in the mountain during heavy snow.

It was also revealed that they had to be rescued by the other team members. How this incident is connected to either of their medical situations will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

