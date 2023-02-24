JLS Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

JLS, the English boyband from Leeds, announced their new reunion tour on February 23, 2023. The tour is scheduled from October 20, 2023, to November 11, 2023.

The band announced their new tour, called The Hits, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Interested patrons can access an exclusive pre-sale from March 1, 2023, at 9 am GMT by signing up at https://www.jlsofficial.com by February 28, 2023, at 5 pm GMT.

General tickets will be available from March 3, 2023, at 9 am GMT and are expected to cost £100 and above. Tickets will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.

JLS is building on the success of their Comeback Tour

The band made a stellar comeback in 2021, with their Beat Again Tour being sold out quickly by the estimated 350,000 patrons who saw the show live. JLS had the following to say regarding the 2023 tour:

The suspense is over…We couldn't be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour later this year. Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again!! Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the BEST part of being JLS, we can’t wait to see you

The complete list of dates and venues is given below:

October 20, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

October 21, 2023 - Belfast, Ireland, at SSE Arena

October 23, 2023 - Nottingham, UK, at Motorpoint Arena

October 24, 2023 - Bournemouth, UK, at International Centre

October 26, 2023 - Liverpool, UK, at M&S Bank Arena

October 28, 2023 - Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena

October 30, 2023 – Cardiff, UK, at Motorpoint Arena

November 2, 2023 - Manchester, England, at AO Arena

November 3, 2023 - Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro

November 4, 2023 - Newcastle, UK, at Utilita Arena

November 6, 2023 - Brighton, UK, at Centre

November 7, 2023 - Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

November 9, 2023 - London, UK, at The O2

November 10, 2023 – London, UK, at The O2

November 11, 2023 - Sheffield, UK, at Utilita Arena

Tracing the musical career of JLS

JLS began as a collaboration between band members Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill. The main driving force was Williams, who started recording music to raise money for a cure for multiple sclerosis, which his mother was suffering from.

The band debuted on stage as competitors in the fifth season of the British reality talent show X-Factor, quickly garnering attention with their performances and eventually making it to the finals.

In 2009, the band released their eponymous debut album, JLS, which was well-received commercially. The album debuted as the chart-topper in the UK and Ireland album charts, selling over 230,000 copies in the first week alone. The album, however, received poor reviews from critics, setting the trend for the band.

The band followed it up with their second studio album in 2010, Outta the World, once again to commercial acclaim and critical negativity. The album debuted at the number 2 spot on the UK album charts and the number 4 spot on the Irish album charts. The album sold more than 152,000 copies within the first week of its release and more than 650,000 copies since its release.

