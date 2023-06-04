Joe Pickett season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Paramount+'s Joe Pickett is all set to air on the streaming platform on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The series focuses on a game warden and his family whose lives are thrown into absolute chaos after a dead body turns up outside their house. Here's a synopsis of the second season of the show, shared by Pressparty:

''In season two, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren't as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives.''

The show features Michael Dorman in the lead role, along with various others playing pivotal supporting characters. It is helmed by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle.

Joe Pickett season 2 cast list: Michael Dorman and others to feature in Paramount+'s western crime drama series

1) Michael Dorman as Joe Pickett

Michael Dorman plays the lead role in Joe Pickett. Joe, a game warden who lives in a small town in Wyoming, is the protagonist of the show, and the story unfolds from his point of view. Dorman has been superb throughout the first season, and, as is evident from the trailer, the actor promises to deliver another impressive performance in the second installment of the show.

Apart from Joe Pickett, Michael Dorman is known for his performances in numerous other films and TV shows like For All Mankind, The Invisible Man, and The Secret Life of Us, to name a few.

2) Julianna Guill as Marybeth Pickett

Julianna Guill essays the character of Marybeth Pickett, Joe's wife, who plays a pivotal role in the western crime drama series. Guill perfectly captures her character's core traits with stunning ease and shares impeccable onscreen chemistry with Michael Dorman.

Julianna Guill's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Resident, Friday the 13th, My Super Psycho Sweet 16, and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, among many more.

3) Sharon Lawrence as Missy Vankeuren

Sharon Lawrence plays the role of Missy Vankeuren in Joe Pickett. Vankeuren is Marybeth's mother who tries to stay young and charming. She has a complicated equation with Joe since she believes her daughter could have found a better man.

Lawrence has been brilliant in the first season, and viewers can expect her to deliver another noteworthy performance in the new installment. She's previously starred in Ladies Man, Fired Up, Desperate Housewives, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars numerous others in key supporting/minor roles like:

Keean Johnson as Luke Brueggeman

Vivienne Guynn as April Keeley

Aadila Dosani as Deputy Cricket Ludlow

Chad Rook as Deputy McLanahan

Patrick Gallagher as Sheriff Bud Barnum

Viewers can stream Joe Pickett season 2 on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

