Joe Rogan finally admits that Spotify did indeed censor his podcasts and will likely continue to do so

In a recent podcast episode with comedian Fahim Anwar, Joe Rogan appeared to admit that his podcast episodes have undergone censorship since he signed a deal with Spotify.

Back in May 2020, Joe Rogan signed an exclusive licensing deal with Spotify worth $100 million. The deal gave Spotify exclusive access to around 1,500 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

Eagle-eyed fans noted that several episodes that involved some controversial figures had been omitted. Rumors of Spotify employees turning on Joe Rogan had also come up with the podcast host denying the rumors until now.

Joe Rogan finally admits that Spotify censors his podcasts

Rogan went on to claim that there will no further corporate oversight.

"There were a few episodes they didn’t want on their platform, and I was like 'okay, I don’t care.' But other than that, in terms of what I do in the future, the big test was having Alex Jones on. A lot of people are like, they’re telling Joe Rogan what he can and can’t do. They’re not, they’re not,” he said.

Rogan has shrugged off most rumors until now. He claimed that Spotify had no creative control over his podcasts and had said nothing about the censoring.

The other big rumor surrounds Spotify employees, who've apparently turned against Joe Rogan. Some employees had apparently threatened to go on strike if their demands with respect to editorial insights over Joe Rogan’s podcast videos were not met.

Rogan also spoke about alleged clashes with Spotify employees

“That’s one of the things that happened with Spotify, with some of their staff, where they thought I was transphobic, or thought I was a bad person. I saw one of their staff say that I was a shock jock. I’m not even remotely that,” he added.

After the podcast shifted from YouTube, episodes featuring Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, and Alex Jones were omitted. Joe Rogan was also forced to apologize for his claims about the Oregon fires. The 53-year-old claimed that left-wing anarchists had started the fires and was pressured by Spotify to apologize about the situation.

Rogan's admitted that Spotify censored his content but only initially; however, many fans believe that the censoring is still going on.