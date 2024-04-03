Johnny Depp plays Louis XV while making an acting comeback in Jeanne du Barry trailer

After making a splash at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp starrer Jeanne du Barry has finally released its official trailer in the U.S. In his French debut, Depp plays Louis XV, the King of France, alongside Maïwenn's Madame du Barry.

Jeanne du Barry marks Johnny Depp's return to acting after his highly publicized trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022. Johnny Depp's last film was 2020's Minamata, in which he also served as producer.

This French historical drama, written and directed by the female lead Maïwenn herself, received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes. However, it failed to impress the critics as it received mixed reviews.

The trailer, launched on April 2, offers a glimpse into the scandalous affair between the French King and a prostitute that took Versailles by storm during the 18th century.

Everything to know about Johnny Depp's new film Jeanne du Barry

Jeanne du Barry is a passion project of the film's star, writer, director, and producer Maïwenn. In a 2023 Harper Bazaar interview, she revealed that she was inspired to make a film about the character after watching Asia Argento in Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette in 2006. She said:

"As soon as she appeared on screen, I was captivated. I only wanted to stay with her. I read one of her biographies straight away and felt an immediate connection... During all these years, this project has been a dream, a floating object."

The French actress also discussed the challenges she faced while casting for King Louis XV. An unnamed actor that Maïwenn had offered the role to three years prior, rejected the film after the script was finalized, saying that "cinema was dead and that there was only Netflix." After going through two more actors, one French and one American, the role was finally accepted by Johnny Depp.

On being asked about his trial against Amber Heard, she responded:

"I chose Johnny Depp for his talent, his private life is none of my business. In fact, the first trial he lost took place after our first meeting. I wondered if he would still have the desire, the energy, the strength, even, to make the film. I wrote to Stephen to ask him the question and his response within a minute was: “The real question is: do you still want it?” My desire was intact."

While Jeanne du Barry is being hailed as Depp's comeback, the 60-year-old actor disagrees with the term. In a conference during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, he said:

"I keep wondering about the word 'comeback' because I didn't go anywhere... I've been sitting around, so comeback…? It's almost like I'm going to come out and do a tap dance or some kind of spectacular feat on the table and dance my best for you guys, and hope that you will approve. The notion of something like that is a bizarre mystery."

A co-production between France, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, Jeanne du Barry follows the story of a low-ranking woman who uses her wit and allure to rise in society. She eventually catches the eye of none other than King Louis XV, and their affair starts a scandal in the class-conscious premises of the Royal Court.

On the official website of Palace Films, the film's synopsis reads:

"The lavish new historical drama from writer/director Maïwenn (Mon Rois, Polisse), JEANNE DU BARRY is freely inspired by the life of the titular rags-to-riches social climber, a working-class woman who became the mistress of King Louis XV, played with taciturn command by Johnny Depp in his first French-language speaking role."

While Jeanne du Barry was released in France on May 16, 2023, the film is set to be released in North America on May 2, 2024.