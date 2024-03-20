Johnny Depp takes a stand against abuse allegations by Lola Glaudini, drama explored

Actress Lola Glaudini said in an old podcast clip that Johnny Depp had yelled at her; however, the actor's representative refuted the claims. In an episode from a podcast titled Powerful Truth Angels released on January 2024, Glaudini claimed that Depp had verbally mistreated her after she laughed while the actor was filming a scene.

On March 18, a representative for Johnny Depp denied the allegations put forth by Lola Glaudini. They responded:

"Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time."

Lola Glaudini has not publicly responded to the statement at the time of writing this article.

The Lola Glaudini and Johnny Depp drama explored

Lola Glaudini is a 52-year-old actress most known for her roles in Criminal Minds and The Sopranos. She appeared briefly in the 2001 film Blow alongside Johnny Depp. In the Powerful Truth Angels podcast published on January 30, Glaudini alleged that Depp yelled at her while filming their movie.

She said the director of the film, Ted Demme, instructed her to "burst out laughing" when Depp was filming a monologue. She claimed, "I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever." She continued:

"Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face... and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines and you’re f***ing pulling focus. You f***ing idiot... Oh, now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f***ing shut the fuck up?... The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f***ing stay.’"

Johnny Depp at The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (via Getty/Guillaume Horcajuelo)

Glaudini said that this was her first day on set and had not met Depp before the incident. This was also her first studio movie as she had only acted in indie films before. She added:

"I have the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.'"

Ted Demme allegedly did not take accountability for his direction to defend her. Glaudini later recounted that Johnny Depp gave her "a non-apology apology" who apparently said:

"You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really f***ing with me. So I’m a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we’re cool and everything?"

A poster for the 2001 film 'Blow' (via Rotten Tomatoes)

Lola Glaudini said that she pretended to be "totally cool" with the actor following her father's advice who told her, "Don't let them see you sweat."

Along with the statement from Johnny Depp's representative, the sound technician from the film Blow also responded to the allegations. Samuel Sarkar, who has since worked with Depp on multiple movies, defended the actor:

"As a sound person, you’re constantly listening to what is going on on set, listening for noises, listening for chatter. In fact, specifically, I would listen to Johnny’s audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take. I never heard anything like that – and that would have been a remarkable event."

Johnny Depp was last seen onscreen in the 2023 historical drama film Jeanne du Barry. Meanwhile, Lola Glaudini's last role was in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit back in 2022.