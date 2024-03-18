Timothée Chalamet brings his first look as Bob Dylan on set: Here's everything to know about the biopic

After blowing the audience's mind with Dune: Part Two, Timothée Chalamet is now back on set to film the highly-anticipated Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. Newly released pictures from the New York set reveals Chalamet donning a mariner's cap and holding a guitar case to channel the Like a Rolling Stone musician.

Chalamet made headlines all the way back in 2020 when he was spotted attending music rehearsals with a Gibson guitar in tow. Now, three years later, his first look as Bob Dylan has been revealed in several photographs circulating online since March 17.

The biopic was originally scheduled to begin production last year in August. However, the Hollywood strikes delayed it to 2024, with the filming now currently in progress.

Everything we know about the Bob Dylan biopic so far

Originally reported to have been titled Going Electric, but later changed to A Complete Unknown, the biopic is being directed by James Mangold. Nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture for his film Ford v Ferrari (2019), Mangold confirmed in a 2023 interview that Timothée Chalamet would be doing his own singing for the film.

Chalamet is no stranger to flexing his vocal chords for a role. He sang his own songs for the musical fantasy film, Wonka, released just last December to critical and commercial success. In a 2023 interview with GQ, Chalamet revealed that he was working with Austin Butler's Elvis team to prepare for his role as Bob Dylan.

The film is also reported to have cast Edward Norton in the role of Pete Seeger. Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch was originally set to essay the character, but reportedly dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Other members of the cast include Boyd Holbrook, who will be playing Johnny Cash, and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez. Elle Fanning is set to play Sylvie Russo, a love interest to Chalamet's Bob Dylan.

The upcoming biopic will focus on Dylan's rise to fame and the controversy surrounding his usage of the electric guitar, which led to an outcry from the public and the industry alike. The singer was known for his folk music, but his use of electric guitar signaled his evolution towards rock music, which was initially not warmly welcomed.

A Complete Unknown is in production and has no release date yet. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet can be seen in Dune: Part Two, currently running in theaters worldwide.