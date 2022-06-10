Who was George Jung? Johnny Depp to make comeback in Boston George docu-series 

Johnny Depp is returning to the world of TV and cinema for the first time since his victory in the polarizing and highly publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 59-year-old will be featured in the long-awaited documentary series Boston George, which chronicles the intriguing, crime-filled life of drug trafficker and smuggler George Jacob Jung.

Although George Jung isn't an entirely unknown name, his legacy became immortalized in the 2001 film Blow, where Johnny Depp portrayed him. This docu-series is an amalgamation of Jung's most notable acquaintances, including Johnny Depp, coming together to reconstruct and narrate bits and parts about his life.

The first two episodes of this exclusive five-part series, directed by Clint Choate and produced by Georgette Angelos and Chris Chesson, are set to premiere on the streaming platform Fandor on July 22. Following its premiere, Fandor intends to release one weekly episode on Fridays. Each episode will be made accessible on TVOD by Cinedigm the day after it airs.

Everything to know about George Jung: The character portrayed by Johnny Depp in Blow

Fandor 🎥 @Fandor



Once an infamous drug smuggler, Boston George made and lost 100 million dollars before the age of 30 & even inspired a movie about his life, BLOW, starring Johnny Depp.



BOSTON GEORGE: FAMOUS WITHOUT THE FORTUNE premieres July 22nd on Meet George Jung:Once an infamous drug smuggler, Boston George made and lost 100 million dollars before the age of 30 & even inspired a movie about his life, BLOW, starring Johnny Depp.BOSTON GEORGE: FAMOUS WITHOUT THE FORTUNE premieres July 22nd on fandor.com Meet George Jung: Once an infamous drug smuggler, Boston George made and lost 100 million dollars before the age of 30 & even inspired a movie about his life, BLOW, starring Johnny Depp.BOSTON GEORGE: FAMOUS WITHOUT THE FORTUNE premieres July 22nd on fandor.com https://t.co/z6f2DOdo8q

Jung, popularly nicknamed Boston George and El Americano, was a prominent figure in the cocaine trade in the United States throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, which also landed him in prison a few times. During one such stint in jail, he crossed paths with his long-term partner Carlos Lehder, who also introduced him to the infamous Pablo Escobar's Colombian Medellin Cartel.

The trio of accomplices trafficked cocaine into the United States by taking a detour through the Bahamas. At the height of his smuggling success, Jung had an estimated net worth of a whopping $100 million, earning about $30 million per month. In 1994, he was condemned to 70 years in jail on conspiracy charges but was freed in 2014. He was once again briefly arrested in 2016 for violating his parole.

Johnny Depp has had a long-standing connection with Jung since his portrayal of the criminal in Blow over 20 years ago. Johnny Depp appears to hold him in high regard and harbors a certain fondness for the late Jung, who passed away last year. Depp describes him as “one of my favorite people instantly” and “a very charming outlaw.”

Boston George delves deep into the yesteryears of George Jung's life

According to Boston George's producer Chris Chesson, the docu-series will provide a glimpse into Jung's glory days and his starkly different life after his arrest. Chesson said :

“As a longtime fan of the movie Blow, it was an amazing opportunity to sit down with Boston George and hear these memories firsthand. This series will give the audience a real feel of what it was like for George from both the past and present parts of his life that are now vastly different. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met including me and I’m lucky to have been able to call George Jung a friend.”

Producer Georgette Angelos added:

“Our time spent with George was so impactful, not only as filmmakers, but as individuals. An everlasting impression we came to realize throughout the interview process was a theme for anyone who crossed George’s path. I know the audience will feel the same way after they watch the series. It was an honor to have been a part of this project, and to watch it all come to fruition, telling the whole story of the last true outlaw.”

Erick Opeka, President & Chief Strategy Officer at Cinedigm, said:

“Boston George was the ultimate cult icon, as famous as he was infamous. Georgette and Chris have masterfully given Boston George fans an up-close-and-personal and uncensored look at the years following Blow and George’s release from prison and we couldn’t be more excited to present George’s story to audiences.”

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp Johnny Depp will be featured.

youtu.be/hx3hstWGqE0 ‘Boston George’ the docuseries on George Jung premieres on Fandor, July 22Johnny Depp will be featured. ‘Boston George’ the docuseries on George Jung premieres on Fandor, July 22 🎉 Johnny Depp will be featured. youtu.be/hx3hstWGqE0 https://t.co/Hgvy0IhEWE

As per Boston George's IMDb page, the docu-series explores "Jung’s life of s*x, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll and lawbreaking." The show will feature interviews from Johnny Depp, Ronda Clay Spinello, and friend Waino “Tuna” Tuominen (portrayed by Ethan Suplee in Blow).

Bruce Porter, who penned the original Blow, subsequently adapted into the 2001 film, will also make appearances alongside former DEA undercover agent Tom Tinnerington and DEA Special Agent Mike McManus. Both the DEA agents were responsible for Jung's bust.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far