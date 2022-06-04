5 best Johnny Depp quotes that are nothing short of inspirational

Johnny Depp is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated stars of the century. His immense contribution to the film industry has garnered him millions of admirers throughout the years.

The 58-year-old star has been in the industry for more than three decades. With more than 67 films to his name, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor has always been adored by fans and critics alike.

He has always been praised for taking up quirky and unconventional roles. With every role he has taken over the years, he has always managed to impress us with his outstanding performances and convictions with which he adapts to each character.

The actor is also admired for his remarkable wit and charm. Over the years, he has always managed to be in the news, be it his amazing collection of cinemas or his relationships with co-stars.

Recently, Johnny caused quite a stir over the internet in regards to the lawsuit against his ex-wife and The Rum Diary co-star, Amber Heard. The final verdict of the defamation trial was passed on May 31, 2022, where Johnny won the lawsuit.

We knitted together a list of quotes said by the amazing actor both on and off screen, which are inspiring and easy to follow at the same time. These quotes will definitely motivate you to see and enjoy life just like Johnny Depp.

5 Johnny Depp quotes that will help improve your life

1) Being a pirate is always better

"Life is pretty good, and why wouldn't it be? I'm a pirate, after all." - Johnny Depp

Johnny portrayed the role of the eccentric pirate Jack Sparrow in the film franchise of The Pirates of the Caribbean. He gained a massive fan following after his part in the film. He himself is also very proud of his character and according to what he says, we can trust him when he says he is a pirate.

This is a very simple quote coming inspiring all of us to live the best life we can. It tells us to make the most of ourselves and our lives.

2) Music is important

"Music touches us emotionally where words can't" - Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has always shown his fondness towards music. He himself is a musician and left school at the mere age of 16 to pursue his passion towards it. He was gifted a guitar by his mother at the age of 12. While he iinitially wanted to become a rock musician, it turns out fate had other plans for him.

Johnny Depp once again proved his wit and charisma when he showed us his love for music. He rightly said that music can strike a deep chord within us.

3) A gentle soul

Am I a romantic? I've seen 'Wuthering Heights' ten times. I'm a romantic." - Ed Wood

Depp played the titular character Ed Wood in the 1994 biographical comedy drama of the same name. He played the role of an eccentric filmmaker who failed to impress critics with his low budget in equally eccentric movies.

Depp showed us that it is okay to be romantic when he said the above lines in the movie. This quote definitely impresses us and deserves to be on the list.

4) Live in the present

"Life passes most people by while they are making plans for it." - George Jung, Blow.

This quote is definitely our favourite. Reminding us to live our lives in the present, it is incredibly motivational and impactful. Johnny Depp played the role of George Jung, an American drug trafficker and smuggler. He was paired opposite Penelope Cruz and their scintillating chemistry was the talk of the town.

This quote is simply majestic and shows us the importance of enjoying every moment as it is and to stop worrying about the future.

5) Simply classic

"One day the people that didn’t believe in you will tell everyone how they met you." - Johnny Depp

This is by far the most inspirational quote on this list. With his simple words, Johnny sends a very loud and clear message to all of us. It inspires us to work hard everyday, no matter what other people think.

It is important that we believe in ourselves even if people around us are not very supportive. A classic quote that we surely need to follow in our lives to amp up our game.

