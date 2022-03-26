What happened to Johnny Hallyday? French singer's life explored ahead of Netflix's Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock premiere

Jean-Philippe Léo Smet AKA Johnny Hallyday was a French music sensation who was active in the music industry for almost 60 years. Throughout his career, he has presented his fans with a plethora of hits that include: l'envie, diégo, libre dans sa tête, requiem pour un fou, and more. After an illustrious career, Hallyday passed away in 2017 due to lung cancer.

Johnny Hallyday was diagnosed with colon cancer back in July 2009 when he had to undergo surgery. A few months later, he had to go through another surgery for a herniated disc.

The French music icon suffered from other complexities after these surgeries and had to be admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, where he had to be put in a medically induced coma to pursue advanced treatment. He passed away on December 5, 2017, due to lung cancer.

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock decoded

Though it's been a few years now since we lost Johnny Hallyday, his musical legacy has lived on. In 2022, his fans will once again get the chance to celebrate his life and cherish his musical excellency as Netflix comes up with a documentary series called Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock.

The show will throw light on the life and career of one of the most legendary rock icons France has ever produced. The first season will be aired on March 29, 2022. With this upcoming series, fans will now have a chance to catch all the drama very soon.

Legacy of Hallyday

Hallyday was referred to as the French Elvis. The Daily Beast defined Hallyday as:

A hip swiveling, leather-clad Gallic answer to Elvis Presley who shook up his home country's music scene with American-style rock-n-roll and bad-boy antics."

Unfortunately, his fame and popularity did not travel as much as it should have. Till date, he and his work have been limited to the Francophone world. At times, he was called 'the biggest rock star you've never heard of.'

In 2001, Hallyday was made the Officer of the Order of the Crown (Belgium). He was also entitled as the Chevalier (Knight) of the Legion of Honour back in 1997.

Last but not the least, Hallyday was someone who also featured in a plethora of French movies like Les Diaboliques, D'où viens-tu Johnny?, L'aventure, c'est l'aventure, Le spécialiste, L'homme du train, and more.

Edited by Khushi Singh