Johnson season 3 on Bounce TV: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The third season of Bounce TV's comedy drama series, Johnson, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series centers around a group of friends who deal with the various challenges that life throws at them as they tackle friendships, romance, and career, among other things.

The show stars Thomas Q. Jones, Philip Smithey, and many others in major roles. It is helmed by noted actor and producer Deji LaRay. The first two seasons of the show have received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Johnson season 3 trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

The trailer for Johnson season 3 is available on the official website of Bounce TV, and it offers a peek into the numerous important events set to unfold in the latest installment.

The teaser shared above depicts lighthearted and hilarious moments involving the beloved gang. The third season will continue to focus on the fascinating and eventful lives of the best friends. In the second season, viewers saw how classism, parenthood, and relationships work in modern society as the Johnsons navigate through different phases of life.

Fans can look forward to another hilarious and thought-provoking series that will continue to explore the aforementioned themes at length. The series is expected to drop two episodes back to back on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The rest of the episodes are expected to follow the standard weekly-release format.

More details about Bounce plot and cast

The comedy drama series explores the life of a group of friends, all sharing the same last name, who go through the various challenging phases of life as they learn about parenthood, friendship, romance, and more. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Bounce's official website:

''The popular dramedy focuses on four lifelong best friends, all of whom share the same last name. Shot on location in Atlanta, the series is a journey of love, self-discovery and brotherhood told from the Black male perspective but is inclusive of all men. The second season saw the series touch on hot-button topics including fatherhood, classism and the ever-evolving relationship dynamics between Black men and women.''

The show's first two seasons have received largely positive reviews from fans and critics, with many praising its writing, performances by the cast, and thematic ambitions, among numerous other things.

The cast features many talented actors like Thomas Q. Jones and Deji LaRay, among many others. Thomas Q Jones portrays the role of Omar Johnson and he's one of the key members of the group.

Thomas' performance has received high praise from critics and he's expected to deliver another memorable performance in the upcoming installment. His other notable acting credits include Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, Someday At Christmas, The Madness Inside Me, and P-Valley, to name a few.

Deji LaRay, on the other hand, plays the role of Greg Johnson. LaRay has been equally impressive in his portrayal of the character. He's previously starred in shows and movies like Age of the Living Dead, The Last Scout, Burning Sands, and many more.

Don't miss Johnson season 3 on Bounce TV on Saturday, August 5, 2023.