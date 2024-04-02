"Just made me tear up": Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger mourns co-star Chance Perdomo as star's rep confirms his death

Gen V star Chance Perdomo died on March 29, following a motorcycle accident. In light of the same, Patrick Schwarzenegger, his co-star on the Amazon Prime Video show, expressed his grief on X with two posts.

In one, Patrick reposted a tweet featuring a moment from the show and wrote:

"Damn that just made me tear up."

The comments section for the same was flooded with reactions from the public, who recalled Perdomo's performances over the years. Patrick also shared another tweet about his co-star's death and wrote:

"What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance."

Patrick Schwarzenegger is known to everyone for his appearance as Golden Boy in Gen V.

Gen V costars and the show producers share social media posts in memory of Chance Perdomo

As mentioned, Perdomo died in a bike accident last Friday. No other injuries or deaths were reported in the incident, as per his representatives.

Ever since news of his passing was made public, his co-stars have been sharing posts as tributes for him on their respective social media pages. Antony Starr reshared a post from Amazon Studios, writing that it was tragic news for him.

A joint statement from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television read as follows:

"The entire Gen V family is devastated at the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

The show's producers also remembered Chance Perdomo by describing him as an "enthusiastic force of nature" and a talented individual. They further stated that it would be wrong to write about him in the "past tense." They also wrote:

"We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Another cast member of the series, Robert Bazzocchi, stated in a comment on Instagram that Chance was one of his favorites from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He described Perdomo as a "standout" and continued:

"My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, may he rest in peace."

Apart from Gen V, Chance was featured in many other TV shows over the years, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He had two short films in his filmography and had an action comedy film, titled Bad Man, in the lineup.

Chance Perdomo was a fan of The Boys and auditioned for a role

When Gen V premiered in 2023, it turned out to be another successful series for Amazon Prime Video. One reason behind the success was the fact that it was a spin-off of The Boys, also released on the same streaming platform.

Back in November last year, Chance Perdomo told Variety that he once went to audition for the role of Hughie from The Boys.

Perdomo continued by saying he wanted to watch the show even if he was not selected for the character. He added:

"I watched 'The Boys' and I think, 'Wow this has never been done, it's amazing.' So then to get Andre was such a blessing because I come into it and I get to enjoy the playground that is 'The Boys' universe."

Chance also said that he wanted the producers to explore his relationship with Cate. He even claimed in the interview that he was happy to see Karl Urban making a cameo appearance towards the end of Gen V. He described the entire moment as "perfect."

Detailed information on Chance Perdomo's survivors remains unknown. Meanwhile, production for the second season of Gen V has been put on hold for now.