Justified: City Primeval episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The 6th episode of Justified: City Primeval is all set to drop on FX on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series continues the story of Justified as protagonist Raylan Givens, who's now in Detroit, sets out on a mission to nab a criminal who's been evading the police and wreaking havoc.

So far, the series has received mostly critical acclaim, with many critics praising its thematic and philosophical depth, performances by the cast, and sharp writing, among numerous other things.

Timothy Olyphant reprises his lead role, whilst many others portray crucial supporting characters.

Justified: City Primeval episode 6: Promo, plot, and more details explored

FX has dropped the official trailer for Justified: City Primeval episode 6, and it offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode.

Titled Adios, the new episode depicts several upcoming challenges that Raylan Givens faces as he continues to hunt down Clement Mansell. The synopsis shared on FX Networks' official YouTube channel reads:

''A botched kerfuffle sends Raylan’s pursuit of Mansell into chaos.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled You Good?, depicted Mansell coming up with a new plan and setting out to implement it.

Givens and Wendell are forced to dig deeper into the deeply complicated Judge Guy murder case, but there were no new leads to be found.

The episode received mostly positive reviews from critics, with major praise directed towards the gripping plot and acting, among other things. The show continues to enjoy viewership and has a strong fan following.

The original show, Justified, was a huge success and received widespread critical acclaim, with numerous critics and publications rating it as one of the greatest TV shows of the 21st century.

A quick look at Justified: City Primeval plot and cast

The crime drama series follows the life of US Marshal Raylan Givens, who's now been assigned a highly challenging mission: to nab a criminal in Detroit who's been evading the police for a long time.

Givens faces a number of challenges and struggles but is determined to hunt down the notorious. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of Justified: City Primeval:

''Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again.''

The description further states,

''Mansell's attorney, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.''

The cast includes Timothy Olyphant, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Adelaide Clemens, and many others essaying important supporting roles.

Don't miss the new episode of Justified: City Primeval episode 6 on FX on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.