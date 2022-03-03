K Michelle flashes fans during recent concert; leaves crowd stunned 

K Michelle is going viral for the wrong reasons. The Love & Hip Hop star flashed the audience during a live concert, leaving the internet stunned. The R&B singer was performing at Houston’s Area Theatre. Concert goers did not seem to mind her actions, and they even cheered her on.

The 39-year-old was performing her song Can You Stand The Rain when she decided to lift her shirt for a moment. Netizens are now calling the unexpected reveal “Girls Gone Wild.”

Michelle did not speak about her actions on stage at the time of writing this article. It seems unlikely that she will do so as the singer has never been shy about her body. She has gone through several cosmetic surgical procedures. Michelle had previously opened up about her chest and derrière enhancements previously on Lifetime’s My Killer Body. She also shared the “dark side of cosmetic surgery” on the show.

Internet reacts to K Michelle’s latest concert

The singer has uploaded pictures of the concert to her Instagram. However, she did not speak about the moment which caught the internet’s attention. Fans are now endlessly posting their reactions online. A few comments online read:

More about the 'Just Like Jay' singer

Michelle gained a large audience in 2009 after signing a deal with Jive Records. She went on to release her first single, Fakin’ It. Along with her debut single becoming successful, her upcoming songs Fallin, How Many Times, and I Just Can’t Do This peaked on the US Hot R&B/ Hip- Hop Songs chart at the 56, 53, and 53 spots, respectively.

As she became more popular, she starred in the show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Following the same, she signed a contract with Atlantic Records and began working on her debut album.

Her first album, Rebellious Soul, was released in August 2013. It took over first place on the US Top R&B/ Hip- Hop Albums chart and nabbed the second spot on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Michelle has recently been busy promoting her latest single, Scooch, which is her first release since her 2020 album, All Monsters Are Human. She is also hosting her own show, My Killer Body with K. Michelle. Five episodes of the same have already been released, and the sixth is scheduled to be out today.

